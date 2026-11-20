The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from Vicki Pasquill and Vicker Holdings, allowing the B.C. Securities Commission to pursue assets allegedly transferred by her husband, fraudster Earle Douglas Pasquill. The decision marks the first use of a 2020 Securities Act provision targeting below-market property transfers between family members.

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from the wife of a man responsible for one of the largest investment frauds in British Columbia's history.

The decision, announced Thursday, clears the B.C. Securities Commission to continue its eight-year effort to collect on $36.7 million in sanctions owed by Earle Douglas Pasquill. The court denied the appeal of Vicki Irene Pasquill and Vicker Holdings Ltd., a company she controls. She is the spouse of Earle Pasquill, who jointly directed and controlled the Freedom Investment Club.

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According to the BCSC, that club fraudulently raised $21.7 million from 700 investors in 2008 without telling them about severe cash flow problems. A panel of the commission imposed a $15 million administrative penalty on Pasquill in 2015 and banned him from B.C.

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's financial markets for life. He and his co-director, Michael Patrick Lathigee, were also ordered to repay $21.7 million, representing their ill-gotten gains from the fraud. The BCSC says Pasquill has not willingly paid any portion of the $36.7 million owed. Earlier this year, the regulator obtained a forfeiture order for payments from his retirement accounts.

BCSC Collection Effort Against Vicki Pasquill

The BCSC began a collection effort against Vicki and Vicker Holdings in 2018. The regulator argued that Pasquill had allegedly transferred property worth $17 million to her and that it is claimable property under several legal principles, including unjust enrichment. The BCSC later amended its claim to use a 2020 revision to B.C.

's Securities Act. That provision allows the agency to pursue claims against individuals who receive property at below-market value from a family member involved in a fraudulent investment scheme. Vicki contended that the BCSC's amended claim was a new action that began after the limitation period on such actions had expired. The B.C.

Appeal Court rejected that argument, ruling the regulator's amended claim flowed from the original claim, which was filed within the limitation period. The Supreme Court of Canada's denial of leave to appeal affirmed those decisions. The BCSC said Friday the case will proceed, marking the first time the 2020 provision related to below-market property transfers to family members will be used.

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BCSC Pursues Collection of Fraud Sanctions

The commission is determined to hold people accountable for illegal market activity, said BCSC chief executive Brenda Leong in a statement Friday. Any money we collect will be returned to Earle Pasquill's many victims, Leong said. The case dates back to the Freedom Investment Club's 2008 collapse, which remains one of the largest investment frauds in British Columbia's history. The BCSC has spent eight years trying to collect on the sanctions. With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday.