A look at superstar power at FIFA World Cup performances over the years, featuring performances by Bryan Adams, Wyclef Jean, AHI, The Beaches, Sanjoy, Vegedream, Nora Fatehi, Rayvanny, Jung Kook, and more.

From Whitney Houston, Shakira, to Ricky Martin, here is a look at superstar power at FIFA World Cup performances over the years. Bryan Adams performs during a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto .

Wyclef Jean and AHI perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert at the FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The Beaches perform during a countdown concert ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Toronto. Sanjoy, Vegedream, Nora Fatehi, and Rayvanny perfom at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert at the FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Nora Fatehi performs at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Countdown Concert at the FIFA Fan Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. South Korean singer Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony prior he World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Davido, Aisha, Ozuna, Gims, Nora Fathi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal perform during the closing ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar





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FIFA World Cup Superstar Power Performances Bryan Adams Wyclef Jean AHI The Beaches Sanjoy Vegedream Nora Fatehi Rayvanny Jung Kook FIFA Fan Festival Toronto Luzhniki Stadium Al Bayt Stadium Lusail Stadium Al Khor Moscow Qatar Dec. 18 2022 Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City Qatar Dec. 18 2022 In Lusail City

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