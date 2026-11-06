Supermarche de l'Art Returns to Calgary With 1,500 Wrapped Artworks for Sale

Supermarche de l'Art brings a unique market-style art experience to Calgary on Nov. 7. Buyers can touch and buy 1,500 original pieces from 50 artists at free admission prices ranging from $30 to $300.

The Supermarche de l'Art is set to return to Calgary on Nov. 7 with a large collection of 1,500 original artworks available for purchase. Founder Sandrine Costa established the concept in southern France before relocating to the city to introduce this distinct market-style event to local art buyers.

Unique Art Market Mechanism

The Supermarche de l'Art operates differently from traditional gallery exhibitions by displaying individual pieces wrapped in plastic rather than hanging them on walls. This format allows potential buyers to physically touch, hold, and closely examine the details of the art before making a decision.

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Sandrine Costa explains that the setup includes 16 tables holding approximately 1,500 wrapped items. The pricing structure is accessible, with original art pieces ranging from $30 to $300. This approach aims to create a unique experience where visitors can interact directly with the merchandise.

Organizers Highlight Interactive Experience

Co-organizer Chantal Daniel notes that the physical handling of the art reveals nuances that might be missed from a distance. She compares the experience to flipping through vinyl records, aiming to bring a Gen-X feeling of discovery to a younger generation of art collectors and enthusiasts.

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Supermarche de l'Art is registered as a non-profit organization, and the public is invited to attend the event free of charge. The current inventory for the 2025 show stands at 1,433 pieces of original artwork, with organizer Zoe Chalifoux awaiting final drop-offs from participating artists.

Artist Perspectives and Market Impact

Returning artist Viviana Pacheco is bringing 30 unique pieces to the sale, ensuring they differ from her offerings at other shows. She highlights that the smaller size of the items makes it easier for buyers to purchase multiple works without worrying about large-scale wall space requirements.

Artist Amanda Maglas-Long values the event for the direct interaction it provides. She notes that art creation is often solitary, so the opportunity to discuss inspirations and receive immediate feedback from the public is a significant benefit for her creative process.

Event Logistics and Attendance

The Supermarche de l'Art will take place at cSPACE in the Marda Loop neighborhood of Calgary on Nov. 7. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and maintains its free admission policy for all visitors.

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The previous show in 2024 proved to be a massive success, with long lines forming at the checkout table shortly after opening. Zoe Chalifoux observed the high demand for the wrapped artworks, confirming that the unique concept resonates strongly with the Calgary art market.