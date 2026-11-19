The powerful El Nino that suppressed the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to weaken by late spring or early summer, with La Nina possibly emerging and creating more favorable conditions for hurricanes in 2027.

The super El Nino that suppressed the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to vanish by next hurricane season, and forecasters warn that could bring a much busier year.

NOAA's latest outlook shows El Nino giving way to neutral conditions by late spring or early summer. La Nina may not be far behind, with about a 1 in 3 chance to emerge this upcoming summer. This year's Atlantic season was remarkably quiet, with only one hurricane, Isaias. That was the fewest hurricanes in a season since 1925.

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El Nino Suppresses Storm Activity

The season notched the fewest named storms since 2014, when only eight formed. Its 10 named storms are four less than average with minimal prospects until the season officially ends on November 30. El Nino played the foil, generating constant storm-killing winds in the atmosphere. Aside from Isaias, storms that found an opening to form were short-lived and weak.

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Six of the season's named storms lasted 48 hours or less.

"It was an extremely powerful El Nino doing what extremely powerful El Ninos do," Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert at Colorado State University, told CNN. El Nino is a natural climate cycle where warmer-than-average water along the equator in the Pacific Ocean creates a domino effect on global weather patterns. It brings a slower Atlantic hurricane season and a supercharged Pacific one.

This year's El Nino, already super strong, could wind up being the strongest on record when it peaks this winter. Stronger El Ninos tend to lose their grip faster.

Forecasters Predict La Nina Arrival

"We tend to see a rapid weakening from winter into spring and summer" after strong El Ninos peak, said Nat Johnson, a meteorologist at NOAA's Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory. "They often crash hard. " That crash is captured in NOAA's forecast, which shows El Nino fading and La Nina possibly arriving. La Nina usually offers the reverse of El Nino for the Atlantic hurricane season.

It means less opportunity for storm-killing winds, so more storms form and strengthen. And the earlier La Nina arrives, the wider the door is open for tropical activity. Forecasters have more confidence in La Nina's ultimate arrival than normal because that is the typical progression after strong El Nino events wind down, according to Johnson. The potential for a busy season does not hinge on La Nina alone.

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With El Nino out of the way, neutral conditions can also sustain more storms, especially if Atlantic water temperatures start the season hotter than normal. Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic are at or near record-breaking levels for November. The ocean will shed some heat in winter and spring, but temperatures could still be juiced enough to fuel early storms when the next hurricane season begins on June 1.

Busy Hurricane Season Likely Next Year

"We think the odds of a very busy hurricane season next year in the Atlantic are very high," Klotzbach said, calling the setup "sobering. " November has felt a lot like spring so far and thanks to a super El Nino, winter is likely to be milder too. Early forecasts for the 2026 season, including Colorado State's, called for below-average activity, with El Nino cited as the main factor. But the season underperformed even those tepid expectations.

This is also the least active season in more than a decade, even if Kyle manages to form later this week. Hurricane Isaias was a deadly exception. Isaias became a hurricane on Oct. 8, which was the latest first hurricane in an Atlantic season on record, according to Klotzbach. Isaias' timing also meant that the Atlantic did not have a single hurricane roaming the basin during its September peak for the first time since 1994.

Isaias peaked at Category 3 strength in the Gulf before making landfall as a Category 2 on the Florida Panhandle on Oct. 9. Authorities pinned the deaths of at least four people to Isaias as it tore through the South, dumping rain and bringing down trees and power lines along the way. Three short-lived tropical storms also made landfall along the Gulf Coast this season: Arthur, Bertha and Edouard.

Arthur and Edouard brought gushing rainfall and intense flooding to parts of Louisiana and Texas, respectively. El Nino's mark on the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is indelible. Time will tell if its legacy also includes invoking a La Nina and a much busier hurricane season next year.