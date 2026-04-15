Canadian airlines Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Vacations are suspending all flights and holiday packages to Cuba from June 20 to October 9, citing critical fuel shortages impacting the island nation. This disruption stems from political pressures severing Cuba's primary fuel sources and has led to widespread blackouts and an energy crisis.

Canadian travel giants Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Vacations have announced a significant suspension of their operations in Cuba , a move that will impact numerous travelers with existing or planned holidays on the island. The cancellations are set to commence on June 20 and extend through October 9, directly affecting flights and comprehensive holiday packages to some of Cuba 's most sought-after resort destinations, including the popular stretches of Varadero and the idyllic keys of Cayo Coco. This broad-stroke cancellation underscores the severity of the challenges facing Cuba , which are now directly impacting its tourism sector and the ability of international carriers to maintain service.

The impetus behind this extensive hiatus is a profound and escalating fuel shortage gripping Cuba. The island nation is facing a critical energy crisis, exacerbated by political pressures that have severed its access to crucial fuel supplies from traditional sources like Venezuela and Mexico. This geopolitical isolation has resulted in a domino effect, leading to pervasive nationwide blackouts and a deepening energy deficit. The scarcity extends to aviation fuel, a direct consequence of what the report describes as a de facto U.S. blockade, making it increasingly difficult for airlines to operate their scheduled routes reliably. This situation has already prompted other major Canadian airlines, such as Air Canada and Air Transat, to re-evaluate their Cuban commitments, signalling a wider trend of disruption within the Canadian travel industry's engagement with the Caribbean nation.

Sunwing Vacations Group, which encompasses Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations, and Vacances WestJet Quebec, has assured customers that while Cuba is temporarily off the itinerary, they continue to offer a wide array of alternative vacation options. The company highlighted its robust network of flights from key Canadian gateways to numerous popular sun destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Specific mention was made of seamless access to prime vacation spots like Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Punta Cana, and Montego Bay, with enhanced offerings anticipated starting in early May 2026. For those whose travel plans to Cuba have been irrevocably altered by these cancellations, Sunwing and WestJet are proactively contacting affected individuals to discuss alternative arrangements. Services to Varadero and Cayo Coco are tentatively scheduled to resume on October 10, with services to other Cuban locales, including Holguin, Santa Clara, Cayo Largo, and Cienfuegos, slated for a later restart on October 25. All passengers booked for a Sunwing or WestJet vacation to Cuba up to October 31 will be contacted to explore alternative holiday plans, ensuring a measure of recourse for those impacted by this unexpected but necessary operational pause.

The ongoing situation in Cuba, marked by visible signs of strain such as overflowing refuse in urban areas like Havana, underscores the complex interplay of political, economic, and environmental factors that shape its current reality and its appeal as a tourist destination





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