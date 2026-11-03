Sunterta Market Britannia Closing Nov 9 After 30 Years

Sunterta Market in Calgary's Britannia district ends 30-year run on Nov 9 due to property changes. Fresh Rewards points remain valid at other Alberta locations.

Sunterta Market announced the permanent closure of its Britannia location in Calgary on Tuesday, confirming that the store will cease operations on Monday, Nov. 9. The decision marks the end of a thirty-year presence for the grocer in the Calgary community, citing significant changes in property ownership and tenancy arrangements for the building situated at the corner of Elbow Drive and 49 Avenue S.W.

Permanent Closure Details Announced

Company officials shared the news via social media platforms, stating clearly that Sunterra is no longer able to continue operating at this specific site. The announcement expressed deep regret for having to say goodbye to the location but emphasized immense gratitude for the loyalty, support, and relationships built with customers, neighbours, and community partners since the store first opened in 1996.

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The post from Sunterra Market highlighted that the closure is not due to a lack of customer support but rather external property management factors. They thanked the Britannia community for being part of their story for the past three decades, describing it as a privilege to serve the area and expressing hope to stay connected with the community for many years to come.

Customer Loyalty Points Remain Valid

Sunterta has five other existing locations across Calgary, ensuring that shoppers affected by the Britannia closure have alternative options for their grocery needs. The company explicitly confirmed that Fresh Rewards members, who are part of its loyalty program, will be fully able to redeem their accumulated points at any of these other operating stores.

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A crucial detail for regular shoppers is that their points will not expire as a result of this specific store closing. This policy ensures that customers who have been saving rewards over the years do not lose their benefits simply because the local branch is no longer available to them. Shoppers can continue to utilize their existing balances without any time pressure or penalty.

Financial Struggles and Legal Challenges

This closure follows a pattern of difficulties for the broader Sunterra Food Corporation and its affiliated companies, which filed for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in April of last year. The group had cited months of severe financial strain at that time, driven largely by rising food and labour costs that impacted their bottom line significantly.

Additional pressures emerged in 2024 when a Sunterra-owned meat processing plant located in Trochu, Alta., was lost in a fire. These operational losses were compounded by legal troubles involving the company's U.S. affiliates, who faced allegations of cheque-kiting. This fraud involves writing checks from bank accounts that do not have sufficient funds to cover them.

An Alberta judge later ruled that the grocer company was liable to U.S. agricultural lender Compeer Financial for approximately $35 million. These financial and legal headwinds highlight the challenging environment the company has navigated, preceding the recent closure in Edmonton which also ended a thirty-year run after operating since May.

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Remaining Operations and Next Steps

Despite these widespread challenges, Sunterra maintains a presence in the Edmonton market with one remaining location situated inside the Lendrum Place Shopping Centre. This indicates that while specific properties are closing due to tenancy or financial reasons, the company continues to operate stores in select areas of Alberta.

Customers in the Britannia area are advised to visit the remaining five Calgary locations to shop and redeem their rewards. The closure on Monday, Nov. 9, serves as the final date for service at the Elbow Drive and 49 Avenue S.W. address, closing a significant chapter for the grocer in that specific Calgary neighbourhood.