Sunshine Village Announces Rare Summer Skiing Opportunity Due to Record Snowfall

Banff Sunshine Village is set to reopen its slopes from June 20 to July 5, leveraging an exceptionally heavy winter and high elevation to offer a unique summer skiing experience.

Banff Sunshine Village has announced a truly remarkable opportunity for winter sports enthusiasts, declaring that an unusually snowy winter has provided enough coverage to extend its operations well into the summer months.

In a move that defies the traditional seasonal calendar, the resort plans to reopen its doors from June 20 to July 5, offering a limited but exciting window for skiing and snowboarding. This decision comes after a winter that saw precipitation levels far exceeding historical averages, leaving the peaks draped in white long after most other resorts have transitioned to summer activities.

The resort intends to operate the Strawberry Express chairlift, providing access to a selection of ski runs that have managed to retain their snowpack. This rare event is only the second time in nearly thirty-five years that the establishment has been able to facilitate skiing during the height of the summer season, marking it as a significant anomaly and a major draw for adventure seekers.

Kendra Scurfield, a representative for the resort, emphasized that the sheer volume of snow remaining on the mountain gave the management the necessary confidence to organize this special event, though specific operational details will be released in the coming weeks. The ability of Sunshine Village to maintain such conditions is largely attributed to its unique geographical position.

As one of the highest-elevation ski resorts in Canada, the facility sits well above the tree-line, where temperatures remain lower and snow accumulates more rapidly. This elevation creates a stark contrast with the surrounding valley communities, such as Banff and Canmore. According to John Pomeroy, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan who specializes in Rocky Mountain precipitation, the higher elevations often receive nearly double the amount of precipitation compared to the valley floor.

The data supports this phenomenon; while the area typically expects around 600 millimetres of snow water equivalent by this time of year, the current measurements have reached approximately 830 millimetres. For comparison, the previous year saw only 409 millimetres, highlighting just how extraordinary this current winter has been. The cool spring temperatures have further assisted in preserving the snowpack, preventing the rapid melt that usually occurs during the transition to summer.

Looking back at the history of such events, the resort previously attempted a similar venture in 2022. Following an unexpectedly heavy snowfall that year, Sunshine Village made a last-minute decision to open for a short period around the Canada Day holiday. That experience proved to be a resounding success, as visitors embraced the surreal novelty of gliding down snowy slopes while the rest of the country celebrated in the summer heat.

Some participants even took to the mountains in shorts and t-shirts, creating a festive and unique atmosphere that the resort now hopes to replicate. Based on the success of that shorter window, the management decided that summer skiing should become a recurring offering whenever environmental conditions allow.

However, the window of opportunity remains fragile. Professor Pomeroy has noted that forecasts indicating warmer-than-average temperatures for May could potentially accelerate the melting process, which might threaten the viability of the June and July plans. Despite these risks, the resort remains optimistic, inviting the public to experience a rare intersection of winter and summer in the heart of the Canadian Rockies





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