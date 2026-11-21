Actresses Mirabella and Gabriella Sundar Singh make history as the first siblings to perform together on the Shaw Festival stage in the production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

For the first time in their professional careers, actresses Mirabella and Gabriella Sundar Singh are sharing the stage. The sisters, aged 37 and 32 respectively, will appear together as stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle in the Shaw Festival's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. This historic collaboration marks a significant milestone for the duo, who have long been familiar faces on Ontario stages but never before as co-stars in the same production.

Historic Sibling Collaboration at Shaw Festival

Gabriella Sundar Singh is currently in her eighth season with the Shaw Festival, while Mirabella Sundar Singh has built a reputation acting across the province. Despite their different career trajectories, the pair shares a striking physical resemblance and a deep artistic connection. They both underwent childhood training in Bharatanatyam dance, which contributes to their expressive eyes and natural stage presence. Their bond extends beyond performance, as they frequently share clothing and finish each other's sentences with apparent telepathic efficiency.

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Reimagining Stepsisters in Modern Cinderella Adaptation

The production utilizes an updated script from the 2013 Broadway run of the classic musical. Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins preserved the key narrative beats of the original story while significantly expanding the character depth of the stepsisters. In previous adaptations, such as the 1950 Disney film, these characters were often portrayed as one-dimensional villains. The Shaw Festival version aims to show their complexity, depicting them as spoiled brats who are also young women desperate for love and connection.

Actors playing these roles must navigate the duality of their characters, showing both their earlier selfishness and their eventual sympathy for the title character, Ella. Gabriella Sundar Singh noted that it has been interesting to break down the traditional label of evil associated with the sisters. The characters undergo significant arcs, changing through the kindness and goodness demonstrated by Ella. This approach allows the performers to explore the nuanced psychology of women seeking acceptance in all its forms.

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Divergent Paths to Professional Acting Careers

Although the sisters were born and raised in eastern Toronto, their educational backgrounds and paths to acting were surprisingly different. Gabriella attended Mary Ward Catholic Secondary School in Scarborough and initially planned to become an orthodontist. She accepted a biology offer from the University of Guelph but ultimately confessed her secret dream of being a children's television host to her parents. They supported her decision to pursue acting instead, a support system that has continued to help them with auditions and self-tapes.

Mirabella Sundar Singh, who attended Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts in North York, drew inspiration from her sister's journey. She pursued theatre at the university level, enrolling in Sheridan College's Honours BA in Music Theatre with an emphasis on writing and composition. Gabriella, after switching from biology, studied at the University of Toronto, Centennial College, and the National Theatre School of Canada. These disparate training backgrounds have proven beneficial for their respective roles in the production.

Cultural Representation and Future Prospects

The sisters remain grateful for the opportunity to perform at one of Canada's most prestigious theaters. They acknowledge the rarity of two Tamil, Sri Lankan, Indian, South Asian sisters from Toronto achieving professional status together. The pair continues to bond over meal-prepping and watching television shows during their rare nights off. Their upcoming performance in Cinderella stands as a testament to their individual dedication and shared artistic heritage in the Canadian theater scene.