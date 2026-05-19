Summer Travel Woes: Rising Fuel Costs, Flight Cancellations, and Travel Warnings

The situation in the Middle East, driven by the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, is presenting challenges that travellers around the world need to be aware of. Major airlines, including Air Canada, have already cancelled several flight routes due to the ongoing jet fuel shortage. Canadians itching to adventure but wary of risk, or following a tight budget, could opt to travel within the country. Stay within Canada. This is a huge country. You can go to very different places from where you live. There are so many opportunities to explore and enjoy.

From the rising cost of fuel to flight cancellations and even ongoing boycotts of U.S. travel, some Canadians are rethinking their summer travel plans or preparing for the worst.

The situation, largely driven by the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, even prompted Global Affairs Canada to issue a travel warning ahead of the busy season. Summer is fast approaching, and many Canadians are planning to travel abroad. The situation in the Middle East is presenting challenges that travellers around the world need to be aware of.

But as Canadians gear up for their holidays, experts say there are things they can do to mitigate risks and pay less, at a time when many people are feeling financially squeezed. Planning an international trip this summer? The International Energy Agency warns Europe may run out of jet fuel in six weeks due to the global energy supply crunch amid war in the Middle East.

Werner Antweiler, associate professor at UBC's Sauder School of Business, spoke to BC Today host Michelle Eliot. He said people travelling to Asia and Europe, where countries rely on Middle East oil, should plan for flight cancellations while there. From domestic trips to shelling out a bit extra for travel insurance, here's what travel experts say Canadians should do. Major airlines, including Air Canada, have already cancelled several flight routes deemed unprofitable amid the ongoing jet fuel shortage.

But not all routes are at equal risk. It's important to look at which flights will be impacted. Air Transat's parent company cutting flights due to high cost of jet fuel When short-haul flights are cancelled, it's also typically easier for airlines to direct passengers to travel differently — by train, for example. The same can't be said for transatlantic flights.

Canadians who are planning to travel abroad should consider travel insurance, just in case. Canadians itching to adventure but wary of risk, or following a tight budget, could opt to travel within the country. Stay within Canada. This is a huge country.

You can go to very different places from where you live. There are so many opportunities to explore and enjoy. Air travel is getting more expensive. A global jet fuel crunch, driven by conflict in the Middle East, is pushing up costs and starting to disrupt supply in parts of the world.

Airlines are already adjusting — raising fares, adding fees, and in some cases, cutting routes. John Gradek, an aviation lecturer at McGill University, explains what’s driving the spike, what it means for your summer travel plans, and why higher prices could stick around even if the crisis eases. Gas prices are quite high right now, but if you really want to take that trip this is probably where you’re going to have the most savings.

He said Canadians can opt for hidden gems across the country if they want to avoid the steep prices in major cities, such as Vancouver or Toronto. Consider a staycation in Ottawa, where he’s based, with hotspots like Parliament Hill, the ByWard Market and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on offer





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