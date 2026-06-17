Summer Sips: A Guide to Perfect Wines for Your Barbecue

Explore refreshing and affordable wines ideal for summer barbecues, from chilled reds to crisp whites, with recommendations from global regions.

When it comes to selecting wines for summer barbecues, the key is to choose bottles that offer refreshment and flavor without breaking the bank. Red wines, for instance, often benefit from a light chill, especially during hot weather.

Historically, room temperature was around 18 degrees Celsius, which is cooler than modern indoor temperatures. Therefore, serving reds like Niagara gamay, Cotes du Rhone, barbera, frappato, or pinot noir slightly chilled can enhance their fruit and spice notes. White wines, however, have become increasingly popular at outdoor gatherings. Varieties such as riesling, albariño, and Vinho Verde are crisp and light, while richer options like chardonnay, chenin blanc, and viognier appeal to larger groups.

This week's recommendations focus on flavorful, refreshing, and affordable bottles that taste even better in the sunshine. One standout is the Crazy Rows Cinsault from Chile, made from old bush vines in the Itata valley. This medium-bodied red displays ripe red and black fruit with spice and herbal complexity, balanced by juicy acidity and polished tannins. At 12.5 percent alcohol by volume and 4 grams per liter residual sugar, it is best served chilled and ready to drink now.

Another excellent choice is the Garzon Albariño from Uruguay, which offers floral and fruity aromas of peach, citrus, and white flowers. Its layers and clean, refreshing finish make it a perfect white for summer. With 13.5 percent ABV and 2 g/L RS, it can be enjoyed now through 2029. For those seeking a richer white, the Boschendal Chardonnay from South Africa blends grapes from estate vineyards in Franschhoek, Elgin, and Stellenbosch.

It combines ripe fruit, oak spice, and buttery notes with a smooth texture, at 13.5 percent ABV and 2 g/L RS. Red lovers should try the robust Paul Mas Vignes de Nicole Rouge from Languedoc, a blend of syrah, grenache, mourvèdre, and carignan. Its full-bodied, concentrated style features plush dark fruits with spicy, savory, and earthy undertones, effortlessly carrying 14.7 percent alcohol.

The Paul Mas Vignes de Nicole Rosé, a blend of mourvèdre, syrah, and grenache noir, offers red fruit, peach, and spice notes with a balanced, crowd-pleasing profile at 13 percent ABV. For special occasions, the Louis Jadot Chardonnay from Burgundy is a classic. Sourced from the Cote d'Or and Cote Maconnais, the 2023 vintage is rich and ripe due to hot, dry conditions.

It displays lemon and apple flavors with nutty and toasty notes, balanced and refreshing at 13 percent ABV. Drink now to 2030.

Finally, the Wynns Coonawarra Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is an iconic Australian wine. It delivers classic cabernet character with complex flavors and satisfying structure, ready to drink upon release or age for up to 10 years. These selections ensure your barbecue has perfect wine pairings for every palate





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