Sui Price Analysis: Bullish Structure Faces Resistance at $4

Sui (SUI) exhibits a bullish outlook in the long term, with short-term bulls targeting a price breakthrough above $4. Nonetheless, the lack of significant buying volume presents a challenge. Technical analysis reveals weak buying pressure, potentially hindering a breakout above the $4 resistance.

Despite the subdued buying volume, Sui 's swing structure has remained bullish since late 2024.

The price retracement from January to April 2024, while substantial, failed to breach the $1.6 swing low, effectively preserving the bullish structure. Currently, the local resistance at $4.44 presents the most formidable obstacle to upward price movement.The price surge past $3.5 demonstrated a shift in momentum favoring the bulls. However, the buying pressure has not been robust. Trading volume over the past two weeks has consistently remained below average, and the OBV (On-Balance Volume) indicator shows only a slight increase from its early September lows. Analyzing the 6-hour timeframe, the Fixed Range Volume Profile (FRVP) offers insights into potential future price action.Based on the rally initiated in the latter half of June, the FRVP indicates Sui bulls are driving the price towards the Value Area High at $4. This $4 level holds significance as a psychological round-number resistance. The convergence of this price level with the minimal buying volume in September suggests that a breakout could take an extended period. In this scenario, a retracement to the $3.5 support level, identified as the Point of Control (red), can be anticipated





