Three consecutive network disruptions in the Sui blockchain were caused by bugs in its gas payment system and distributed key generation, leading to transaction failures, settlement errors, and an epoch transition stall. The Sui Foundation responded with emergency patches, but the incidents exposed the need for deeper defensive layers. The outages correlated with a sharp drop in SUI token price and shifting market dynamics.

The Sui blockchain experienced a series of three outages within a 48-hour period, exposing critical vulnerabilities in its network infrastructure and transaction processing systems. The first two incidents were tied to a bug in Sui's new address balance and hybrid gas payment system, while the third stemmed from a flaw in its Distributed Key Generation (DKG) mechanism.

These disruptions caused transaction processing and settlement delays, creating chaos across the Sui ecosystem. In response, the Sui Foundation promptly intervened with technical patches to stabilize the network and prevent future occurrences. The root cause of the initial outages was a rare concurrency issue where two transactions attempted to spend the same funds simultaneously. Normally, the system cancels one transaction to prevent overdrafts.

However brake fluid ,due to a bug known as gas smashing, the canceled transaction still debited funds, leading to an invalid negative balance at settlement. Developers first addressed this by blocking gas smashing for transactions canceled due to insufficient funds. Yet an edge case emerged where the insufficient funds error could be masked by another cancellation reason, allowing the same underflow bug to recur. A more comprehensive patch was then deployed to handle overlapping failure scenarios, restoring network stability.

The third outage was unrelated to gas payments and originated from the DKG system, which generates cryptographic randomness for the network. After validator restarts, DKG failed due to inadequate participation, but this failure status was not properly recorded.

Consequently, randomness-dependent transactions were frozen, blocking the epoch transition. Validators resumed without recognizing the prior DKG failure, exacerbating the issue. Engineers resolved this by introducing a safe epoch closure mechanism and ensuring DKG status persistence across restarts. Despite these fixes, the network still lacks a defense-in-depth layer to contain such crashes, highlighting ongoing architectural risks.

These technical failures coincided with a significant drop in SUI's native token price, falling from $0.998 to $0.8783 within a week-a decline exceeding 15%. Market data indicated rising open interest, suggesting traders were adding positions rather than closing them, a signal of strengthening seller pressure against buyers. The convergence of network instability and price volatility underscores the challenges facing Sui as it strives for reliability.

The Sui Foundation continues to monitor the ecosystem and implement enhancements to fortify the protocol against similar incidents in the future





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Sui Blockchain Network Outage Gas Smashing Bug DKG Failure Transaction Processing Epoch Transition Sui Foundation Cryptocurrency SUI Token Distributed Systems

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