Sudbury Vinyl and Collectibles Show Returns with Thousands of Records and a Nod to Legacy

The annual Sudbury Records and Collectibles Show returns on April 18th, featuring thousands of vinyl records across all genres and a memorial tribute to founder Tony Anselmo, with proceeds benefiting the Blue Door Soup Kitchen. The event attracts vendors and collectors from across the region, including a growing number of young enthusiasts discovering the joy of vinyl.

The much-anticipated annual spring edition of the Sudbury Records and Collectibles Show is set to captivate vinyl enthusiasts on April 18th at the Days Inn on Brady Street. This beloved event, a true harbinger of spring for many in the community, promises an extensive collection of vinyl records , spanning every imaginable genre from the infectious rhythms of pop and the raw energy of rock to the soulful depths of blues, the narrative charm of folk, and the powerful soundscapes of metal.

The show boasts a rich history, having been initiated over a quarter of a century ago by the late Tony Anselmo, a revered figure in Sudbury's record collecting scene and the visionary behind Records on Wheels. The tradition is now diligently carried forward by Ivan Amirault, the show's co-founder. A poignant tribute to Tony Anselmo is a staple of every vinyl show, featuring a memorial table where attendees can pay their respects. A donation jar is present, with all proceeds directed towards supporting the vital work of the Blue Door Soup Kitchen. Eric Moore, who graciously shared details about the event with Sudbury.com, recounted a remarkable find by Amirault at a previous show: a first pressing of the 1967 LP by The 13th Floor Elevators. This influential psychedelic band from Texas, often credited as the first to embrace that label, significantly impacted subsequent musical acts, notably including Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Moore emphasized the inherently enjoyable atmosphere of the event, describing it as a consistently good time. He finds immense pleasure in engaging with patrons at his table, inquiring about their discoveries. "They are invariably pleased and excited to show off their purchases," he noted, highlighting the shared passion and satisfaction among attendees. While Sudbury vendors will be prominently featured, the show will also welcome dealers from further afield, including representatives from Callander, Barrie, Toronto, and St. Catharines, underscoring the regional appeal and growing significance of the event. The enduring popularity of vinyl records has broadened the demographic of attendees, drawing a diverse range of individuals. Moore observed, "As you know, there has been a huge resurgence in the popularity of vinyl records and we see a great number of young people attending the shows for whom vinyl is a whole new experience." He shared a particularly heartwarming anecdote from the previous year, where a couple of young girls, perhaps around 12 or 13 years old, were absolutely thrilled to unearth a couple of Monkees albums among his companion's records. It is a common and rewarding occurrence, he added, to overhear customers exclaim, "Man, I've been looking for this album for years," a testament to the enduring quest for cherished musical artifacts. Adding to the excitement, door prizes in the form of discount vouchers for any record from any vendor will be distributed throughout the day. Attendees can also enjoy refreshments, with food readily available at the Days Inn restaurant. The main event officially runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an admission fee of $5. For those eager to secure the best selections and experience the show an hour earlier, an early bird option is available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $10, catering to the dedicated collector and the truly enthusiastic fan





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vinyl Records Collectible Show Sudbury Music Tony Anselmo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Another longtime Sudbury city councillor, Al Sizer, isn’t seeking re-electionHe says he is bringing an end to his political career after 12 years on Greater Sudbury city council representing Ward 8 in New Sudbury

Read more »

Province building permanent mine rescue training facility in SudburyWorkplace Safety & Insurance Board investing $125 million, nearly 600 to be trained annually

Read more »

Financial literacy support for working musicians comes to SudburyCanada's Music Incubator's Financial Literacy for the Music Industry runs April 25 and 26 at Laurentian University in Sudbury, offering a free two-day program for musicians and music industry professionals.

Read more »

Dog lovers of Sudbury, this event is for youWoof Fest will take over the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 2, offering a free day of canine-focused activities while raising money for Magical Paws Pet Therapy.

Read more »

Letter: Sudbury should not seek benefit from the destruction of war‘All of those who see the deaths of our neighbours as an economic opportunity need to give their heads a shake, and need to have a good look in the mirror’

Read more »

Higher-than-normal freshet swelling rivers across Greater Sudbury regionDeep snowpack holding twice the usual amount of water, Conservation Sudbury says, predicting flooding this year that will exceed what the Nickel City saw in 2023

Read more »