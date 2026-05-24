Sudbury Rocks Marathon Raises Funds for Cancer Care

The 21st annual Sudbury Rocks marathon took place at the weekend, with over 2,000 runners taking part in the event. The marathon, which raised money for the Health Sciences North Foundation, is unlikely to raise as much as last years event which raised $89,567.

The weather did exactly co-operate but that didn't stop some 2,000 Sudburians from lacing up for the 21st annual Sudbury Rocks marathon this morning. The annual event raised money for the Health Sciences North Foundation , a non-profit that raises funds to purchase needed equipment for Sudbury's hospital, and which is likely most recognizable for its monthly 50/50 draw.

Runners are once again coming together to support a cause close to everyone’s heart: cancer care. Participants are fundraising as individuals and teams to advance ground-breaking cancer research and help purchase vital, life-saving equipment. The 2025 Sudbury Rocks marathon raised $89,567 and with some 2,000 runners, the 2026 version of the event is likely to raise a similar amount.

For the marathon, runners have their choice distance for the event, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10 km or five km, plus a one-km children’s run. The Sudbury Rocks!!! Marathon, touted as Greater Sudbury’s most popular annual road race, was officially launched in 2006, luring close to 500 runners and walkers. By 2019, entries reached almost 2,000. The event has consistently drawn about that many people since then





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