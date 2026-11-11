Two Sudbury Police Officers and Civilian Charged With Obstructing Justice in Rocco Renaud Death

Two Greater Sudbury Police Service officers and a third suspect have been charged with obstructing justice in the May 2025 death of 19-year-old Rocco Renaud, whose body was found at a Lively construction site.

Five people have now been charged in the May 2025 death of 19-year-old Rocco Renaud. Two police officers with the Greater Sudbury Police Service and a third suspect have all been charged with obstructing justice in the death of Rocco Renaud, 19.

Renaud was found deceased at a residential job site in Lively on May 23, 2025. The cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning. On Nov. 11, the Ontario Provincial Police said they had charged two Sudbury police officers, Sgt. Jason Bonish and Const.

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Alex Balloway, with obstruction of justice. Bonish was charged Nov. 10, while Balloway was charged Nov. 9. Also on Nov. 9, Kris Ferguson, 46, of Lively, was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the case. The three accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

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Provincial Police Assume Investigation Amid Conflict of Interest

The Ontario Provincial Police assumed control of the investigation after it became clear that two active members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service were involved in the events leading to the death. This transfer of investigative authority was necessary to ensure impartiality and maintain public confidence in the judicial process. The decision to involve the provincial force underscores the sensitivity of having local officers accused of interfering with a homicide inquiry.

Earlier in the year, separate criminal negligence causing death charges had been laid against two other individuals and one company. Those charges remain distinct from the current obstruction allegations but are part of the broader legal framework addressing the circumstances of the fatality.

In a statement Nov. 11, Sudbury police said that as a result of a chief's complaint initiated on June 13, 2025, an investigation was commenced into the actions of two off-duty police officers on May 23, 2025, the day Renaud was found deceased at the Lively job site.

Sudbury Police Respond to Allegations Against Off-Duty Officers

“The Greater Sudbury Police Service recognizes the concerns these allegations raise within our community and the importance of maintaining public trust and confidence,” Sudbury police said. “While this matter involves allegations concerning off-duty conduct, it does not diminish the dedication, professionalism, and integrity demonstrated each day by the members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service who serve our community with pride. ” “We remain committed to the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and respect, both on- and off-duty.

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” The department promised full cooperation with the OPP throughout the entire judicial process. Authorities continue to urge anyone with relevant information regarding the investigation to contact the OPP directly at 1-888-310-1122. This appeal for public assistance highlights the ongoing nature of the inquiry and the desire to uncover every detail related to the obstruction claims. The intersection of law enforcement misconduct allegations and fatal workplace incidents creates a highly scrutinized environment.

The outcome of these charges will likely influence how similar cases are handled in the future, particularly regarding the oversight of off-duty activities involving emergency responders. For now, the community waits for the judicial process to unfold in the Ontario Court of Justice.