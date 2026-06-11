Sudbury mom wins Regional Business Centre's pitch competition with skin-care products for tweens and teens

Chantal Snow, a Sudbury mom of two, has won the 2026 Regional Business Centre's pitch competition with her skin-care products for active tweens and teens. Snow, the founder of Nudl Skin, took home the gold medal top prize of $3,000 for her innovative and effective vegan skin-care range.

A Sudbury mom of two, Chantal Snow, has won the 2026 Regional Business Centre's pitch competition with her skin-care products for active tweens and teens .

Snow, the founder of Nudl Skin, took home the gold medal top prize of $3,000 for her innovative and effective vegan skin-care range. The event's second-place winner was Good Embers Firewood Inc., a company providing premium seasoned firewood to hospitality, tourism, and residential clients. Northern City of Heroes for Courage Ready, a system enhancing CPR and AED skills accessibility in communities, workplaces, and schools, placed third in the competition and received $500 in prize money.

All the winners were part of the Regional Business Centre's incubator program, which supports startups and early-stage ventures in growing their businesses





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Regional Business Centre Pitch Competition Skin-Care Products Active Tweens And Teens Vegan Sensitive Skin CPR AED Accessibility Incubator Program Growing Businesses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pursuit: Sudbury’s Madison Laberge takes her hockey journey behind the benchThe former Lady Wolves defender and Nipissing Lakers scorer takes the coaching reins of the U15 AA Lady Wolves in the upcoming season

Read more »

Pickup truck stolen from Sudbury mine found in Blind RiverPolice say the 35–year-old driver was ‘displaying unusual behaviour’ in the OPP detachment parking lot in Blind River

Read more »

Letter: Public should have a say on Sudbury courting defense sector‘Council should consider whether directing municipal resources toward defence-sector opportunities is consistent with the long-term economic identity and priorities of our community’

Read more »

AutoCanada buys collision repair centre in Thunder Bay, Ont.AutoCanada Inc. says it has bought the Mascarin Collision Centre repair business in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Read more »