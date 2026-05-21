Sudbury has a Chance to Win $5,000 Donation for Animal Shelter in Hearts for Paws Challenge

The Hearts for Paws community challenge is coming to an end on May 22 at 12 p.m., and Sudbury has a chance to bring home a $5,000 donation for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Greater Sudbury Animal Centre. Every click and vote counts towards supporting animals in need. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Greater Sudbury Animal Centre provides a safe refuge for lost, abandoned, neglected, or surrendered animals, offering them comfort, care, and a second chance. Winning the challenge means an extra $5,000 to help local animals receive the care they deserve. To participate, visit Sudbury.com SPACES and 'like' the challenge post. Share it with your friends, family, and neighbors to increase your vote count. The final stretch is here, and communities across Ontario are rallying for their animal shelters. Let's make sure Sudbury finishes strong by casting our votes and considering direct donations to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Greater Sudbury Animal Centre. Your gift, no matter the size, helps animals in need. Let's show our hearts for paws!

Sudbury has a chance to win a $5,000 donation for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Greater Sudbury Animal Centre in the Hearts for Paws community challenge.

Every click and vote counts towards supporting animals in need. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Greater Sudbury Animal Centre provides a safe refuge for lost, abandoned, neglected, or surrendered animals, offering them comfort, care, and a second chance. Winning the challenge means an extra $5,000 to help local animals receive the care they deserve. To participate, visit Sudbury.com SPACES and 'like' the challenge post.

Share it with your friends, family, and neighbors to increase your vote count. The final stretch is here, and communities across Ontario are rallying for their animal shelters. Let's make sure Sudbury finishes strong by casting our votes and considering direct donations to the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Greater Sudbury Animal Centre. Your gift, no matter the size, helps animals in need. Let's show our hearts for paws





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Ontario SPCA And Humane Society Greater Sudbur Hearts For Paws Community Challenge Sudbury Animal Shelter Donation Supporting Animals In Need Comfort Care Second Chance Lost Abandoned Neglected Surrendered Safe Refuge Voting Direct Donation Community Challenge Final Stretch Rallying For Animal Shelters Ontario Sudbury.Com SPACES

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