Sudbury family faces Nov 20 deadline to decide fate of wolf-dog hybrid Onyx

A Sudbury family has until Nov 20 to decide whether to euthanize or send their wolf-dog hybrid, Onyx, to a sanctuary; the owner has hired a lawyer to fight the ministry's decision.

A Sudbury family has until next week to decide the fate of their pet, Onyx. Just like his canine friends, Onyx loves to swim, get pets and chase after sticks, but because of his DNA, his future is now uncertain.

The six-year-old Volga wolfhound was purchased from a legitimate breeder, who told its new owners, Heaven Furory and her former partner, the animal was 14 generations removed from a pure wolf ancestor. Furory said when they purchased the dog in 2020, she did not realize wolf-dog hybrids were not allowed as pets in Ontario. Under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, wolves, including hybrids, are classified as wildlife. Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources oversees and administers the act.

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The ministry says owning or possessing native wildlife is illegal, as the animals could retain wild instincts. Onyx is not a wild animal. He is a dog. He is a domestic dog who lives a dog-life, Furory told CTV News in an exclusive interview on Monday, while Onyx was on a walk with his two canine friends, Oswald and Harley.

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They are qualifying him under the Wildlife Act, as a wild animal. Earlier this year, the ministry discovered the dog was a wolf hybrid. Furory said the animal's DNA was collected, however the ministry has never disclosed to her how much wolf content is in his makeup. He has never shown any aggressive behaviour and he loves everybody, she said, adding that Onyx is very loving and gentle with her two young children.

On Oct. 20, Furory said the ministry gave her one month to decide her dog's fate: either have the animal euthanized or send it to a wolf sanctuary. The deadline is Nov. 20. She contacted the sanctuary to determine how Onyx might fare there. She was told the sanctuary was at full capacity and that Onyx would not be a good fit to live among wild wolves.

They don't take domestic dogs. They fear that he would not do the best there given the lifestyle that he lives, Furory said. He is not a complete outside dog. He lives inside and he lives a regular life like a normal dog.

In an email to CTV News, the ministry said it was unable to comment because the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Furory has been able to raise enough money in an online fundraiser to hire a lawyer to fight the ministry's decision and keep Onyx with his family. The owner has hired a lawyer. She said Onyx's plight has also captured attention across numerous social media platforms.

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He's my best friend ... he became my dog. I can't imagine my life without him, she said.