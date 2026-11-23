An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that the cocaine and fentanyl trafficking trial of Shaquille Denoite Clarke and Ashawn Trench can proceed, finding the delay was caused by defence counsel scheduling rather than the Crown.

A drug trafficking trial for two men in Sudbury, Ontario, can proceed even though it was scheduled 39 months after their arrests, nine months past the constitutional deadline, a judge has ruled.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robbie D. Gordon dismissed the defence application to stay the proceedings against Shaquille Denoite Clarke and Ashawn Trench. The two men, both from the Greater Toronto Area, were arrested on Aug. 30, 2023, in Sudbury. They were charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, as well as weapons offences. Police at the time said the drugs had a combined street value of more than $300,000.

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Police seized 577 grams of fentanyl and 140 grams of cocaine in the bust. Officers also seized a loaded firearm with ammunition. The evidence was gathered from the same vehicle and the same residence. The trial was set to begin Nov. 23 and run until Dec. 4.

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Defence Lawyers Claim Charter Rights Violation

Both men were to be tried at the same time. The 30-month ceiling for completion of Trench's trial expired on Feb. 28, 2026, according to the decision by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Trench's lawyer argued that under Section 11(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, his rights as a citizen had been denied and the charges should be thrown out.

The Crown countered that there are rules for these types of proceedings, including giving the court at least 60 days' notice, and the Crown must have at least 10 days to respond. In this instance, the Crown was served after 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, rendering service effective on Monday, Nov. 9. The Crown had just three days, one of which was Remembrance Day, to prepare its materials.

Justice Gordon said the defence offered no reasonable explanation for the lateness of the application. For the Crown to be afforded just three days to prepare a fulsome response to an application comprised of 87 tabs and several hundred pages of text is completely unreasonable, Gordon said. The trial dates for this matter were set on Aug. 19, 2025, almost 15 months ago, Gordon noted.

Judge Blames Defence For Late Application

It ought to have then been apparent to everyone that the 30-month ceiling would be significantly exceeded, he said. Had the defence indicated earlier that it was concerned about the 30-month rule, Gordon said the Crown would have had time to consider a re-prioritization of cases to try to get this on for trial more quickly.

In addition, the Crown was ready to go in February, but Clarke's Toronto-based lawyer was not available, and the next open date was November. Even if the application had been submitted earlier, Gordon said he would have dismissed it. Since it was Clarke's lawyer who was not available, pushing the trial to this month, that delay must be subtracted from the total, putting it at 29 months.

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While the trial could have been split, Gordon wrote that both suspects were arrested at the same time, with evidence gathered from the same vehicle and same residence. There is a presumption that joint trials are in the interests of justice, the judge wrote. That presumption has not been rebutted by the applicant.

Joint Trial Scheduling Beyond Crown Control

Since the delay arose out of the joint trial and centred on the scheduling of one of the defence lawyers, it was beyond the control of the Crown. Had the applicant indicated his objection to the scheduled dates when they were set, or within a reasonable amount of time thereafter, the Crown could perhaps have re-prioritized its cases to free up time for the trial of this matter at an earlier date, Gordon ruled.

However, the applicant did not give notice of his intention to bring this application for almost 14 months, by which time the Crown could not reasonably be expected to reschedule its trial matters. As a result, the Crown cannot be faulted for not having taken more measures to alleviate the delay. Justice Gordon dismissed the defence application to stay the proceedings.

The ruling reinforces that delays arising from joint trial scheduling and defence counsel availability are considered beyond the control of the prosecution.