Sudbury Boosts Commercial Zoning Height to 20 Metres to Spur Housing and Transit‑Friendly Development

The city council unanimously approved a rise in the maximum height for C2 and C3 commercial zones from 11‑15 metres to 20 metres, enabling five‑ to six‑storey residential and mixed‑use projects on serviced land and supporting federal housing‑accelerator funding.

Sudbury has raised the maximum allowable building height for properties zoned C2 (General Commercial) and C3 (Limited General Commercial) from the previous limits of 11 metres and 15 metres respectively to a new uniform ceiling of 20 metres.

The change, approved unanimously by the planning committee on May 25 and ratified the following night by council, is intended to unlock additional housing capacity without the need for rezoning. Under the new rule a typical multiple‑dwelling project could rise to about six storeys, while a mixed‑use scheme could reach five storeys, providing a significant boost to the city's supply of affordable and transit‑oriented units.

The adjustment was recommended by Strategic and Environmental Planning manager Bailey Chabot, who argued that taller forms give developers greater flexibility, improve financial viability and make better use of existing municipal water, wastewater and transit infrastructure. The majority of C2 and C3 parcels are concentrated along Sudbury's main arteries - Lasalle Boulevard, The Kingsway, the Four Corners node, and community hubs such as Regional Road 24 in Lively, Errington Avenue and Main Street in Chelmsford.

These locations are already earmarked for higher‑density growth, sit on higher‑order roadways, and are served by GOVA transit routes. Because the new height limit applies only to serviced land, it does not open the door to development on unserved or partially served sites, which are scarce in the municipality. The only properties that will not automatically benefit are those that carry site‑specific height restrictions; owners of those parcels must still pursue a rezoning application to exceed the bespoke limit.

The height increase dovetails with a recent federal commitment that pledged $2.574 million to Sudbury's Housing Accelerator Fund. The funding is earmarked for expanding commercial‑zone heights and revising zoning to accommodate more shared‑housing units - defined by the city as buildings that provide guest‑room accommodations, possibly with a shared kitchen, for profit, but that exclude hotels and retirement homes.

While the council has yet to receive a final report on shared‑housing policy, staff are working on a separate recommendation for a future meeting. In the meantime, the 20‑metre allowance is expected to accelerate municipal intensification goals, promote more efficient use of existing infrastructure, and strengthen Sudbury's nodes‑and‑corridors strategy by delivering smaller infill‑scale residential and mixed‑use buildings that are viable only at five or six storeys.

The higher builds also align with transit‑supportive planning, positioning new residences within walking distance of major GOVA corridors and contributing to a more sustainable, dense urban fabric. Tyler Clarke reports for Sudbury.com





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Urban Planning Housing Development Zoning Changes Transit‑Oriented Development Municipal Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Golf for Good with Sudbury.com & Rotary Impact Club 7010Join Sudbury.

Read more »

Sudbury funeral director shares MS diagnosis, wants to help others feel ‘less alone’Diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in 2021, Katie Johnson says she won’t let the disease define her, and a disease-altering treatment is helping her do just that

Read more »

CIM Sudbury grant funds new tool for Chelmsford transportation tech studentsNew strut spring compressor expands hands-on learning at Champlain’s auto shop

Read more »

Sudbury Boil Water Advisory Likely Due to False Positive Tests, City Officials SayCity officials in Sudbury report that a recent boil water advisory was likely unnecessary, as test results indicating contamination were probably false positives. The advisory, issued on May 6, was lifted after 48 hours. Delays in public notification via the Sudbury Alerts system are under review.

Read more »