Sudbury Boil Water Advisory Likely Due to False Positive Tests, City Officials Say

City officials in Sudbury report that a recent boil water advisory was likely unnecessary, as test results indicating contamination were probably false positives. The advisory, issued on May 6, was lifted after 48 hours. Delays in public notification via the Sudbury Alerts system are under review.

In spite of Public Health Sudbury and Districts issuing a boil water advisory earlier this month, it doesn't appear as though city drinking water was ever actually contaminated.

This, according to city Water and Wastewater Services director Shawn Chretien during the May 26 city council meeting, while sharing what has been learned since the May 6-8 advisory. Although four tests at two locations indicated the presence of total coliforms, Chretien said it's now believed these were false positives.

An anomaly must have occurred somewhere between sample collection and lab incubation, he said, surmising that there may have been an issue with a sample bottle, transportation or handling of samples or improper storage. Both the city and third-party lab conducted independent quality-control investigations and were unable to find any issues which may have caused the problem, he said.

Total coliforms, he explained, are a group of bacteria naturally found on plants, in soils and in intestines of humans and warm-blooded animals. Since they're so widespread, he said they're a good indicator that there's something wrong with the integrity of drinking water systems. Initial tests showed overgrown colonies, which Chretien said appeared alarming at first, but the pattern presented as highly unlikely.

For one, the tests were gathered from two separate systems, with one sample collected from the Falconbridge well supply and the other three coming from the David Street drinking water system in Sudbury's south end. Chlorine levels tested at a sufficient rate to kill total coliform, and all other samples taken at the time returned negative results for total coliform.

The adverse samples also revealed negligible heterotrophic bacteria (a subgroup of total coliforms), which Chretien said is microbiologically inconsistent to observe. Subsequent tests were free of total coliforms. All available evidence indicates this was an anomaly at sampling or analysis and the city's drinking water systems remain safe and performed as intended, Chretien said. It was only after the boil water advisory was declared that it became clear the adverse samples were a likely result of mishandled sampling, Chretien said.

Once declared, it takes at least 48 hours for a boil water advisory to be lifted due to a requirement for two rounds of testing 24 hours apart (and with a 24-hour test turnaround each time). This is what happened, with the boil water advisory lifted on May 8, just greater than 48 hours after it was declared on May 6.

The legacy of Walkerton continues to influence decision-making in the water and public health sectors, Chretien said, in reference to the bacterial contamination of the Ontario municipality's water supply in 2000 which killed at least seven people and made 2,300 ill. The water samples were collected between 10:30 a.m. and 1:50 p.m. on May 4, the lab picked them up the following day and initiated a 24-hour incubation period, revealing the problem test results two days later on May 6.

This, Chretien said, is a typical turnaround time. The city was notified of the positive test results for total coliform at well No. 6 (Falconbridge) at 1:30 p.m. on May 6, and was made aware of the David Street positive test results 26 minutes later at 1:56 p.m. Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) was made aware of the Falconbridge test at 1:45 p.m. and the David Street test at 2:08 p.m. PHSD issued a boil water advisory at 6:19 p.m. The information shared during the May 26 city council meeting did not fully clarify how this advisory was communicated to the public, which Sudbury.com covered in a report published on May 7.

As noted at the time, the advisory was posted to the PHSD Facebook page at 6:22 p.m. on May 6, and the city shared this notice on social media 26 minutes later, at 6:48 p.m. Notifications via the city's Sudbury Alerts program were issued three hours and 31 minutes after Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued their initial social media notice. This, despite the fact that PHSD's public messaging didn't change between 6:22 p.m. and Sudbury Alerts being used at 9:53 p.m. We simply weren't sure if Sudbury Alerts was the right channel, city Strategic Initiatives and Communications director Brigitte Pilon told Sudbury.com on May 7.

After further discussions internally and with PHSD, a decision was later made to use this tool. City CAO Shari Lichterman reiterated this point during the May 26 city council meeting, saying, We knew Sudbury Alerts was limited in its reach, so we focused on other channels. The city plans on reviewing its use of Sudbury Alerts, including measures to get more people signed up for the opt-in notification program. Ward 7 Coun.

Natalie Labbée called the hours-long lag before the Sudbury Alerts notification program was finally used problematic, because it's drinking water





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Sudbury Boil Water Advisory False Positive Total Coliform Public Health

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