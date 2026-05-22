Substantive News Articles

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a press conference at the US Embassy in Rome, on May 8, 2026. Canvassing is underway for a recall of Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie.

A pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck in northern Alberta. A Vancouver Island farm fundraiser aims to raise $10K for youth programs. High blood pressure and heart attacks are linked to common preservatives in food. Japan arrests Americans over a stunt at baby monkey Punch’s zoo.

These are the 60 best advent calendars for 2025 you can get in Canada (so far). I have been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health. A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. Budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items.

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US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Press Conference At The US Embassy In Rome Recall Of Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodi Pedestrian Dies After Getting Hit By Truck In Vancouver Island Farm Fundraiser Aims To Raise High Blood Pressure And Heart Attacks Linked T Japan Arrests Americans Over A Stunt At Baby M Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canadian* Shampoo And Conditioner Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Shopping Trends Team Independent Of Journalist

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News Headlines - Latest News StoriesGet the latest news from CTV, Canada's National News Network. News, photos, videos, and multimedia stories spanning from different regions and news items from National and World News.

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