Style Magazine highlights Toronto designer Tanya Taylor in its Holiday 2026 issue, exploring her new store launch and national pride amidst rising Buy Canada sentiment.

Style Magazine has officially announced the cover feature for its Holiday 2026 issue, spotlighting Toronto -born fashion designer Tanya Taylor. The publication chose Taylor to head the seasonal edition, which arrives during a period of heightened nationalistic consumer sentiment known as Buy Canada. This strategic timing aligns with the designer's own motivations for expanding her physical retail presence in her hometown.

Tanya Taylor Opens First Store In Toronto

Tanya Taylor unveiled her very first physical retail location in Toronto this fall, marking a significant milestone in her career. The decision to open the brick-and-mortar store was driven by more than just commercial strategy. During an interview conducted at the magazine's cover shoot just before the store's opening night in mid-October, Taylor expressed that her sense of national pride and a strong desire to reconnect with her Canadian roots were central factors in the move.

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The opening of this new space coincides with a steady building of the Buy Canada sentiment across the country. This cultural shift provides a favorable environment for local designers looking to establish a tangible connection with their community. Taylor's choice to launch her store in Toronto reflects a broader trend of celebrities and designers leveraging local identity to engage with consumers.

Curated Gift Guide And Fashion Insights

Readers looking for holiday inspiration will find a comprehensive gift guide on page eight of the Holiday 2026 issue. This section rounds up artful handbags, sophisticated scents, and other curated items intended for the most stylish individuals on any shopping list. The guide aims to provide tangible solutions for consumers navigating the complex landscape of high-end gifting.

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On page thirty, the magazine presents a fashion feature dedicated to lace. This editorial explores how a traditional textile can be utilized in inventive and new ways within modern wardrobes. The article challenges conventional perceptions of lace, positioning it as a versatile fabric for contemporary design rather than just a historic staple.

Personal Style And Travel Special Editions

On page forty-six, personal style columnist Bernadette Morra examines the emotional lifecycle of a favorite handbag. Her piece considers the fate of cherished accessories and how consumers can learn to live with and appreciate the wear and tear on well-used items. This reflection ties into the broader theme of sustainable and mindful consumption.

Travel has long been a pillar of the publication since it launched in 2012. The magazine has now expanded its 'Beyond' section into its own special edition with the Travel 2026 issue. This special edition debuts features on stylish escapes to Canada's West Coast on page fourteen, Senegal's creative hub on page twenty-two, and Australia's Yarra Valley on page forty-two.

Additional Content Across Multiple Issues

The Autumn 2026 issue shifts focus to culture and celebrity, featuring musician Melissa Auf der Maur discussing her first photography exhibition at the AGO in Toronto. This issue also includes Canada's best-dressed list on page eight, which showcases seven stylish Canadians embracing their sartorial evolution. A fashion deep-dive on page thirty-six unpacks the utilitarian toppers and bejewelled blazers redefining the Chanel jacket.

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Earlier in the year, the Summer 2026 issue featured actor Whitney Peak, who is set to star in the Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. The interview highlights her partnership with Chanel and her experiences on set. The design section on page ten offers an annual roundup of Canada's best architecture and interiors, illustrating creative living spaces.

The Spring 2026 issue highlights Anna Lambe, the breakout star of the show North of North, on page twenty-six. It also presents a portfolio of names to know in visual arts and furniture retail on page eight. A travel feature on page forty-four encourages readers not to skip New Brunswick on their foodie journeys, while the personal style section on page forty-six discusses fail-proof accessories.

Looking back at recent content, the Holiday 2025 issue featured singer Alex Porat on page twenty-eight. The article placed him among a growing cohort of pop stars dominating music streaming. The fashion section on page thirty-four covered Matthieu Blazy's debut at Chanel, noting the bold new path the house has taken. The travel section on page forty-two reviewed La Minerva in Rome, highlighting Orient Express luxury in the hotel sector.

The Autumn 2025 issue paid tribute to Montreal-born fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu on page twenty-eight. The feature marked the twentieth anniversary of his mononymous independent fashion house. These ongoing features demonstrate the magazine's commitment to covering the evolving landscape of fashion, travel, and culture across multiple years and international locations.