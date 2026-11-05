Stuyvesant High School YDSA Faces Backlash Over Pro-Hamas Slogan

Stuyvesant High School's Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter faces intense scrutiny after posting the pro-Hamas slogan Intifada Until Victory on Instagram.

The Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter at Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan is under intense public scrutiny after the student group posted a controversial statement on Instagram featuring the slogan Intifada Until Victory. This social media post was published on October 8, marking exactly one day after the third anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks orchestrated by Hamas. Those attacks resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, including numerous American citizens.

Context Behind The Controversial Social Media Post

The publication of the message came shortly after major commemorative events related to the October 7 violence. The slogan Intifada Until Victory has been historically associated with campaigns involving suicide bombings and attacks on Jewish civilians, making the choice of words by the student group particularly alarming to many in the community. The post did not remain isolated to the high school, as several New York City Democratic Socialists of America college chapters also shared the content.

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According to reports from Politico, the Instagram statement was amplified by student organizations at Hunter College, The New School, City College, and Lehman College. The widespread sharing of the message across multiple campuses suggests a coordinated effort or at least a shared ideological stance among these specific student political groups. The visibility of the slogan on these platforms has drawn immediate attention from advocacy organizations and parents.

Demands For Administrative Accountability And Action

Michelle Ahdoot, a spokesperson for the Jewish advocacy movement #EndJewHatred, publicly called for strict accountability from school administrators regarding the student group's involvement. She urged the public to demand that Stuyvesant High School officials address the incident transparently. The group has explicitly called on Stuyvesant administrators and New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels to intervene and address the nature of the post.

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Parents and community members have expressed deep concern that an elite institution like Stuyvesant High School allows such rhetoric to flourish among its student body. The school is known for its highly selective admissions process and academic rigor. Critics argue that the presence of a Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter is unexpected and that the administration has failed to prevent similar incidents from occurring on campus.

Responses From Local Political And Organizational Leaders

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, known as NYC-DSA, issued a formal response to inquiries regarding the Stuyvesant group's actions. Grace Mausser, co-chair of NYC-DSA, told Fox News Digital that the adult organization was not involved in the planning or development of the Instagram post. She sought to distance the broader organization from the specific actions of the high school students.

However, the signatories of the original statement offered a counter-narrative. They accused the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America of attempting to silence students who are protesting Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his stance on Israel. The statement described the authors as an unapologetically anti-Zionist movement and declared their loyalty is to Palestine rather than to any elected official.

The signatories also criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decision to retain NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. They described Tisch as a Zionist billionaire, reflecting their broader ideological opposition to the current city leadership. This political maneuvering within the student group highlights the intersection of local politics and international conflicts in the educational sphere.

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Real-World Impact On The School Community And Future

The incident has triggered a broader debate about the presence of radical left-wing student groups in elite public high schools. Critics argue that such groups bring anti-Western Civilization narratives into kindergarten and university classrooms. The backlash indicates that the community is closely monitoring how school officials handle political extremism among students.

Stuyvesant High School officials now face pressure to define their stance on such political expressions. The involvement of Chancellor Kamar Samuels suggests that the issue has reached the highest levels of the New York City Department of Education. The school must balance free speech rights with the need to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

The response from NYC-DSA Co-Chair Gustavo Gordillo, who attended the NYC-YDSA General Body Meeting on October 30, adds another layer of complexity. While he spoke in an official capacity, the timing raises questions about the oversight of student chapters by their parent organizations. The situation remains fluid as parents and advocacy groups continue to demand answers.

As the school year progresses, the community will be watching closely to see if Stuyvesant High School takes concrete steps to prevent similar incidents. The outcome of this scrutiny could set a precedent for how other elite institutions handle political activism that conflicts with widely accepted moral standards. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges schools face in navigating complex political landscapes.