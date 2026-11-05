Sturgeon Slayers Guide Tourist Catches 1200 Pound Record-Breaking Fish

A St. Louis tourist landed a massive 1200-pound white sturgeon in the Fraser River. This rare catch by a female angler highlights conservation efforts by Sturgeon Slayers.

A tourist from St. Louis, Missouri, recently achieved a historic fishing milestone by landing a colossal white sturgeon in the Fraser River. The impressive catch was guided by the local outfit Sturgeon Slayers and marks a significant moment for both the angler and the guiding company based in Chilliwack.

Massive Catch Details And Measurements

The sturgeon weighed approximately 1,200 pounds and measured more than 10 feet in length. Specific physical attributes recorded included a 60-inch pectoral girth and a 70-inch belly girth, dimensions that experts describe as staggering for this ancient species.

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The fish was caught in June after a demanding 40-minute battle between the angler and the creature. This duration of struggle underscores the physical power and resistance typical of adult white sturgeon found in the Fraser River ecosystem.

Company Owner Discusses Elusive Nature

Kevin Estrada, the owner and guide at Sturgeon Slayers, shared his perspective on the rarity of such events. He told CTV News that anglers often feel stunned by the catch because these fish are notoriously elusive to people who do not understand fishing dynamics.

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Estrada emphasized the difficulty of encountering such large specimens, noting that even a guide with 30 years of experience might never see a fish over ten feet in fork length. This statement highlights the exceptional nature of the 10-foot-plus catch recorded in June.

Strategic Timing And Conservation Goals

Sturgeon Slayers chose not to publicize the catch immediately following the June event. The company waited because just one week earlier, another angler had caught a sturgeon that Estrada believes surpassed the world record for the largest white sturgeon captured with a rod and reel.

Both the recently landed 1,200-pound fish and the previous record-holding specimen were tagged and released. This practice supports ongoing conservation efforts by researchers studying the white sturgeon population in the Fraser River.

Potential Record For Female Anglers

The guiding company believes this catch may represent the largest freshwater fish ever landed by a female angler. The tourist from St. Louis, Missouri, demonstrated exceptional skill and endurance during the 40-minute fight required to secure the 1,200-pound sturgeon.

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While international headlines focused on the previous week's potential world record, this catch adds to the growing body of data regarding white sturgeon sizes. The release of the fish ensures that researchers can continue tracking its growth and health as part of scientific monitoring.