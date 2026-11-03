Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Sues Alberta Over Wonder Valley Data Centre

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation challenges Alberta government decisions regarding the Wonder Valley data centre. The First Nation cites inadequate consultation and environmental risks in its judicial review filings.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation (SLCN) has initiated a series of legal actions against the Alberta provincial government concerning the proposed $70-billion Wonder Valley data centre campus located south of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The First Nation filed three distinct judicial reviews, including a water licence challenge scheduled for hearing next month and two additional challenges filed in September and October of this year regarding Indigenous consultation protocols for the O'Leary Digital project.

Legal Challenges Highlight Consultation Grievances

The September court application explicitly states that the province's decision to exempt Wonder Valley from an environmental impact assessment is irrational, violates procedural fairness, and breaches Alberta's constitutional obligations. The October application outlines similar grievances, arguing that the province engaged in consultation at the lowest possible level by offering the First Nation only 15 working days to respond to project plans. SLCN Chief Sheldon Sunshine stated that the First Nation has been kept in the dark since the project was first announced in December 2024.

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Chief Sunshine emphasized that the legal route appears to be the only means for its 4,000 members to obtain answers. He described the situation as frustrating, noting that many processes are being streamlined to fast-track approvals without adequate consultation. The court applications further assert that SLCN is not limited to its reserve boundaries but holds traplines and rights throughout the Treaty 8 territory where the project is proposed.

Environmental and Energy Impact Concerns

Chief Sunshine has raised significant concerns regarding water usage worsening drought conditions in the region, as well as the heat generated by the 7.5-gigawatt facility. He noted that existing data centres generate substantial heat, potentially increasing local area temperatures by several degrees. According to Sunshine, this thermal output will have significant impacts on the traditional way of life for the SLCN community. The proposed 7.5-gigawatt capacity exceeds five times the electricity demand of the city of Edmonton based on Alberta Electric System Operator numbers from last year.

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The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation argues that the magnitude of these environmental and social risks justifies a rigorous assessment process. They contend that the current regulatory framework fails to account for the cumulative effects of such a large-scale industrial development on their ancestral lands and water resources within the Treaty 8 territory.

Government Defense of Regulatory Framework

The Alberta government maintains that there are no shortcuts or exemptions for data centres, asserting that all projects are assessed under the same environmental laws as other industrial developments in Alberta. The provincial website describes environmental impact assessments as one specific tool reserved for projects with genuinely uncertain effects. According to Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish, data centres do not fall into this category because they utilize known technology for powering the internet.

Minister Glubish stated in a July interview that natural gas power generation is also a known technology, meaning the environmental impacts are foreseeable. He rejected the characterization of Alberta as the wild west of environmental policy, describing the regulatory processes as very strict. He noted that developers must still obtain approvals from the Alberta Utilities Commission and meet all emissions, noise, and water guidelines.

The Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas declined to comment on the legal challenges, citing ongoing court matters. The Ministry of Indigenous Relations echoed this response. O'Leary Digital CEO Paul Palandjian stated that the judicial reviews are directed at the government and affirmed that the company respects the Nation's right to file these reviews through the courts.

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Expert Advice on Preventing Litigation

David Wright, a University of Calgary law professor, suggested that changing provincial rules to require environmental impact assessments for data centres could help prevent litigation. He argued that best practice dictates the government should conduct such assessments, especially during the early stages of an industry. Wright noted that regulators often analyze specific parts of a project rather than the big picture, making it difficult for the public to track overall impacts.

Wright explained that environmental impact assessments provide a forum for public participation and engagement with Indigenous communities, which can help build social license. He suggested that at minimum, the federal or provincial governments should require a class environmental assessment that analyzes an entire sector. He characterized the current situation as being in leap-before-we-look mode and argued that conducting proper assessments at the outset is likely more efficient than dealing with litigation risks later.