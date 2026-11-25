The 32nd annual Stuff a Bus campaign begins in Edmonton, collecting food and cash for local banks. Students at multiple schools contribute to the $5 million goal for those relying on hampers.

The 32nd annual Stuff a Bus campaign has officially launched in Edmonton, initiating a city-wide effort to support local food banks. This drive collects both monetary contributions and non-perishable food items with the specific goal of filling transit buses for distribution. The primary recipients of these donations are the Edmonton Food Bank, the Strathcona Food Bank, and the Parkland Food Bank. Organizers hope to gather enough resources to completely load several public transit vehicles with essential groceries for families in need.

Student Drives Initial Donations for Food Bank

To kick off the campaign on Wednesday, a transit bus was driven to six public schools and two Catholic schools within Edmonton to collect food donations gathered by students. Brookside School Grade 5 student Ty Kurach described the process where bins were placed in hallways by every classroom door, allowing students to bring in specific foods which were then consolidated into the bus. Classmate Cassidy Wimperis highlighted the economic reality behind the drive, noting that many families in Edmonton cannot afford food due to rising costs, making the student contributions vital for helping other households.

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The initial collection effort involved several key educational institutions across the city. The participating public schools included Greenfield, Meadowlark Christian, Nellie Carlson, Keheewin, and Richard Secord schools. The Catholic schools that helped fill the bus on Wednesday were Joan Carr and St. Angela Catholic schools. These institutions played a crucial role in the first wave of the campaign, demonstrating community support from a young age and helping to establish momentum for the broader city-wide initiative.

Principals Emphasize Values of Giving in Education

Carmen Geissler, principal of Brookside School, explained that the campaign allows students to take classroom values into their everyday lives. She noted that the initiative gives children the opportunity to find joy in giving and to understand a bigger picture of who they are as community members. Geissler emphasized that even though the participants are young, they have the capacity to make a tangible difference in the lives of others. This perspective frames the donation drive not just as a charitable act, but as an educational experience in empathy and civic responsibility.

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Campaign Targets Five Million Dollars and Food Goals

The Stuff a Bus campaign is a central component of Edmonton Food Bank's annual Festive Campaign for this year. The organization has set ambitious targets, aiming to raise $5 million and collect 250,000 kilograms of food. These resources are critical given that approximately 43,000 Edmontonians rely on hampers from the food bank every month. The scale of the need underscores the importance of the monetary and food donations being collected during this period, as the bank works to sustain operations for tens of thousands of residents.

Donation Timeline and Previous Year Success Metrics

The Stuff a Bus campaign is scheduled to run until Sunday, providing a limited window for the public to contribute. A full list of donation times and locations is available online, along with instructions on how to donate through digital channels. The campaign has a history of success; in 2025, participants donated 26,000 kilograms of food and more than $13,000. These figures from the previous year serve as a baseline for the current year's efforts, showing that the drive remains a significant contributor to the food bank's annual resources and community support network.