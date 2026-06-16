A meta-analysis by Canadian researchers finds that drinking more than 24 grams of alcohol daily raises pancreatic cancer risk by up to 30 percent, even after accounting for former drinker bias. The study urges adding pancreatic cancer to the list of alcohol-related cancers.

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Victoria's Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research ( CISUR ) has contributed to the mounting evidence that alcohol consumption can cause pancreatic cancer , a disease known for its extremely low survival rates.

The research, which involved a systematic review and meta-analysis of long-term cohort studies, found that individuals who drink more than 24 grams of alcohol per day-equivalent to slightly less than two standard Canadian drinks-face a 10 to 30 percent increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer. This finding adds to the World Health Organization's current list of seven alcohol-linked cancers, which includes mouth, breast, and colon cancer.

Tim Naimi, CISUR director and a study author, emphasized that this analysis provides a significant addition to the growing body of evidence linking alcohol to pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of the disease, with only about 12 percent of Canadians surviving five years after diagnosis. The meta-analysis specifically addressed a methodological challenge known as "former drinker bias," where people who quit drinking due to health issues are often grouped with lifelong non-drinkers, potentially skewing results.

Lead author Jinhui Zhao explained that former heavy drinkers may still suffer long-term effects of alcohol, including cancer, and that accounting for this bias is crucial for accurately measuring alcohol's health impacts. After adjusting for age, smoking, socioeconomic status, and former drinker bias, the researchers identified a clear dose-response relationship: higher alcohol intake correlated with greater pancreatic cancer risk. Based on their rigorous analysis, the authors argue that pancreatic cancer should be officially recognized as an alcohol-related cancer.

Naimi stated that it is time to add pancreatic cancer to the list of cancers caused by alcohol consumption, reinforcing the need for public health awareness and updated guidelines. The study was primarily authored by scientists from CISUR, with Erin Haluschak, a journalist based in British Columbia since 2008, credited as the writer of the news article reporting these findings.

Haluschak has experience across print, magazine, and digital media and serves as a mentor with Digital Women Leaders through the Online News Association. The reporting highlights the importance of considering former drinker bias in epidemiological research, as misclassification can underestimate the true risks associated with alcohol. By re-analyzing existing cohort data with this bias corrected, the team provided a more accurate estimate of alcohol's carcinogenic impact on the pancreas.

Pancreatic cancer's lethality-often diagnosed at late stages and resistant to many treatments-makes identifying preventable causes like alcohol consumption critically important. The finding that even moderate drinking (just under two drinks daily) increases risk suggests that current drinking guidelines may need reevaluation regarding pancreatic cancer risk. Public health officials may use this evidence to strengthen warnings about alcohol and cancer, similar to those already in place for other cancer types.

The researchers call for pancreatic cancer to be added to the roster of alcohol-attributable cancers, which could influence alcohol labeling, policy, and consumer awareness campaigns. This study underscores the broader message that no level of alcohol consumption is completely safe, especially concerning cancer risk. Future research will likely explore biological mechanisms linking alcohol to pancreatic damage and malignant transformation, as well as potential interactions with other risk factors like smoking, obesity, and genetics





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Alcohol Pancreatic Cancer Cancer Risk Dose-Response Former Drinker Bias WHO CISUR Public Health

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