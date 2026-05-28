Study Finds Mosquitoes Can Learn to Associate DEET Smell with Food, But Repellent Remains Highly Effective

New research shows that yellow fever mosquitoes can be trained to connect DEET scent with a reward, potentially altering their aversion. However, experts emphasize that DEET stays the gold standard for bite prevention and should still be used according to label instructions.

A team of researchers has discovered that yellow fever mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti) can be trained to associate the smell of DEET , a common insect repellent, with a food reward such as blood or sugar.

In a study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, more than 60 percent of trained mosquitoes later sought to feed when exposed only to DEET, and they chose a DEET-treated hand over an untreated one. The findings, while specific to laboratory conditions, indicate that mosquitoes may have cognitive abilities that influence their response to repellents and underline the importance of proper repellent use.

The study's authors stress that DEET remains a highly effective tool for preventing mosquito bites and reducing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, but they also caution that future research should consider how mosquito learning could impact the development of next-generation repellents. Ultimately, the research serves as a reminder that mosquitoes can adapt to human control methods, highlighting the need for diverse and effective strategies to stay ahead of their evolving behaviors





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Mosquitoes DEET Repellent Learning Aedes Aegypti Yellow Fever Dengue Zika Chikungunya Virginia Tech University Of Tours Behavior Resistance Insect Control

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