Trillium College is resuming classes for students who can pay out of pocket after a provincewide pause on OSAP payments, while others remain on academic pause. Students say they are frustrated and stuck without the financial aid they were promised.

Trillium College has begun resuming classes for some students, but only those who can pay without Ontario Student Assistance Program funding. Students who relied on OSAP loans say they have been told they cannot return to class.

Lorraine Eaton, who is in the law and security program at Trillium College, was supposed to graduate in January and had a security guard job lined up. Because she was relying completely on OSAP loans and cannot pay tuition out of pocket, she has been told she cannot attend class. I am frustrated to all hell, Eaton said.

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Trillium College Suspends OSAP Students

I have actually had a couple of my classmates tell me they are in class right now and our teacher has this list of how many people can go into the class and there is a lot of people not on that list anymore. Trillium College, which has five campuses around the province, announced last month that it was suspending classes due to uncertainty created by the provincial government OSAP pause.

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For many career colleges, OSAP-funded tuition makes up a sizable portion of their revenue, and many say they are struggling, having to lay off staff or even consider closing. Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn announced in early October that OSAP would not flow for students at private post-secondary institutions during a government-commissioned audit of the sector. Quinn says the audit has uncovered serious and widespread concerns.

He has not offered a timeline for resumption of OSAP for career college students other than saying it would be in the new year. Low-interest, third-party bank loans Quinn said he was trying to arrange have not yet materialized. Now, nearly a month after Trillium paused its classes, they are starting to resume, but only for some students.

Students Cannot Return Without OSAP

Certain cohorts started returning last week, but some students told the school they could not afford a payment plan without their OSAP loan. Those students will remain on temporary academic pause and will not return with their cohort unless an eligible funding source or approved payment arrangement is confirmed, Trillium wrote in a note to students.

Students on a payment plan have to pay weekly in advance of the following week classes and if a payment is missed, the student attendance may be temporarily paused, the school wrote. A spokesperson said in a statement that Trillium is focused on resuming instruction wherever this can be done responsibly and on helping as many students as possible complete their education.

Students and cohorts that are not included in the initial phases of the return will remain on temporary academic pause, Jennifer Miles wrote. They have not been automatically withdrawn from Trillium College. The pause will continue while the college and affected students await an accessible government funding solution or establish another viable arrangement that supports the responsible completion of their programs. Jennifer Koster is in Trillium law clerk program and was supposed to graduate in February.

Students Frustrated By Payment Plan Rejection

She said she could not pay the full amount Trillium had proposed for a payment plan and offered lesser instalments, but the school did not accept that. She remains on academic pause while some classmates have returned. I just want somebody to help, she said. There is a lot of students just like me that are stuck in the same position, and we are not getting what was promised.

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It is us taking responsibility for a mess that we did not create. Marina Whitehead, a student in Trillium community developmental service worker program, is in her program placement right now, so she is not attending classes. But she does still owe the school nearly $6,000 from earlier in the term that OSAP was supposed to cover. Whitehead worries she will not be able to graduate as planned in February if OSAP does not come through.

Her placement involves working 40 hours a week unpaid. We are working for free, she said. Where would you like me to pull that much money out of? Ontario Premier Doug Ford government tabled a bill Monday reforming rules for how the student assistance program OSAP will work at career colleges.

Government Bill Targets Student Aid Reform

The provincewide pause on OSAP payments to private career colleges was announced in early October. Trillium suspended classroom and online instruction last month after the province paused OSAP funding. The college said it is now resuming classes for students who can pay out of pocket. A spokesperson said students not included in the initial phases of the return remain on temporary academic pause.

They have not been automatically withdrawn from Trillium College. The pause will continue while the college and affected students await an accessible government funding solution or establish another viable arrangement that supports the responsible completion of their programs, Miles wrote. Students say they are frustrated and stuck without the financial aid they were promised. Eaton works on an assignment at her home in Niagara Falls, Ont.

, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, according to a photo caption from The Canadian Press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.