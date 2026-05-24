Strong bearish factors for UNI: Negative derivatives data, resistance to key support, and offloading by investors

This news discusses the bearish outlook for UNI, including factors such as negative derivatives data, traders' expectations of lower prices, and UNI's resistance to a key support level. It also mentions the Long/Short Ratio, potential accumulation by crypto whales, and the bearish sentiment among investors and traders.

Factors that appear to strengthen UNI 's bearish outlook include negative derivatives data , traders' expectations of lower prices, and UNI 's resistance to a key support level and the Long/Short Ratio.

Long-term investors are moving their UNI tokens to exchanges amid potential sell-offs and Exchange Reserves declining. Uniswap may experience a further price dip after losing both horizontal and trendline support. Investors and traders have turned bearish, with potential accumulation by crypto whales suggesting bullish sentiment





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UNI Bearish Outlook Derivatives Data Price Dip Trading Volume Long-Short Ratio Uniswap Exchange Reserves Accumulation By Crypto Whales Potential Sell-Offs Bearish Sentiment Top 100 Addresses Exchange Reserves Cryptocurrency News Blockchain News Simplify Brought Simplify Brought Simplify

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