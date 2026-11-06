Mild temperatures continue in Ottawa this weekend with rain risk

Ottawa will see above-seasonal temperatures continue into the weekend, but rain is possible over the next five days. Highs will range from 15 C today to 7 C on Monday.

The above-seasonal temperatures will continue into the weekend in Ottawa, but there is a risk of rain over the next five days. Ottawa has seen temperatures hit 20 C over the past two days, including 20.2 C on Thursday.

That warmth is well above the normal high of 7 C and low of -1 C for this time of year. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day today with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 15 C. It will be cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C. The mainly cloudy conditions will continue on Saturday.

Also read Rain and mild 19 C temperatures in Ottawa after record Nov. 4 heat of 23.3 C

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 9 C. The outlook for Monday and Tuesday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on both days. The high will be 7 C on Monday and 10 C on Tuesday.

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