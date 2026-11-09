Strathcona Resources to Acquire Greenfire Resources in $2.9 Billion Deal, Paying Shareholders $11 or Stock

Strathcona Resources has agreed to acquire Greenfire Resources in a transaction valued at up to $2.9 billion, including assumed debt. The deal involves an election for shareholders to receive $11 in cash or 0.25 Strathcona shares per Greenfire share held.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. has officially signed a definitive agreement to acquire its rival, Greenfire Resources Ltd., in a major transaction valued at up to $2.9 billion, inclusive of assumed debt.

This significant move marks a consolidation of assets within the Canadian energy sector, bringing two prominent resource companies under a single corporate umbrella. The acquisition structure provides Greenfire shareholders with a clear choice regarding their compensation. Each holder of Greenfire shares may elect to receive either $11 in cash or 0.25 of a Strathcona share for every Greenfire share they currently own. This dual-option offer is designed to accommodate different investor preferences for liquidity versus long-term equity exposure.

Also read Strathcona to buy Greenfire Resources in up to $2.9-billion deal

Deal Valuation And Share Premium

Valuation context shows Strathcona shares closed at $36.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. In contrast, Greenfire shares were trading at $7.93 during the same period. The cash election value of $11 represents a substantial premium over the recent market price of Greenfire stock, signaling strong confidence in the combined entity's future value. A key factor facilitating this deal is the alignment of the Waterous Energy Fund.

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This fund holds 72 per cent of Greenfire's outstanding shares. Additionally, Waterous holds a 57 per cent stake in Strathcona, creating a significant overlap in ownership interests that supports the transaction. The Waterous Energy Fund has formally agreed to support the acquisition. It has also indicated its specific plan to take its payment in the form of Strathcona shares rather than cash.

This decision reinforces stability in the deal and signals long-term commitment from the largest shareholder. Operational continuity is a priority for Strathcona Resources following the acquisition. The company expects the existing leadership team from Greenfire to continue leading day-to-day operations. These operations will be integrated into a new Strathcona business unit dedicated to managing the Greenfire assets.

Strathcona Retains Greenfire Management Team

This strategic integration aims to preserve institutional knowledge and maintain momentum in exploration and production activities. By retaining current management, Strathcona hopes to avoid disruptions that often accompany large-scale mergers and acquisitions in the resource sector. The companies involved in this transaction are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TSX:SCR for Strathcona Resources and TSX:GFR for Greenfire Resources. Investors monitoring these tickers will see the impacts of this deal reflected in future market movements and corporate reporting.

The announcement underscores the ongoing consolidation trends in the Canadian mining and oil and gas industries. Larger players are increasingly acquiring smaller or mid-tier firms to expand their resource bases and operational scale. This deal highlights the competitive dynamics driving such strategic combinations. Regulatory approvals and shareholder votes will be required to finalize the transaction.

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Waterous Fund Backs Acquisition Completion

However, the strong backing from major stakeholders like the Waterous Energy Fund suggests a high probability of successful completion. The parties are expected to provide further updates as the process moves forward. Strathcona Resources has positioned this acquisition as a value-creating opportunity for all shareholders. By combining forces, the companies aim to leverage their respective strengths and resources.

The goal is to enhance efficiency and maximize returns for investors in both entities. The deal is expected to close in the near future, pending standard closing conditions. Once completed, Strathcona will significantly increase its portfolio of resource assets. This expansion will solidify its position as a major player in the Canadian resource landscape.