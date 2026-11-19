Strathcona RCMP arrested two Edmonton men following a traffic stop that revealed stolen copper wire and methamphetamine. The suspects face multiple charges related to theft and drug possession.

Strathcona RCMP arrested two men from Edmonton on multiple criminal charges after a routine traffic stop revealed stolen materials and illicit drugs. The investigation began on the morning of October 29 when Alberta Sheriffs Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services initiated a hunter compliance check near Township Road 564 and Range Road 211.

Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Copper and Drugs

During the stop at 8:30 a.m., officers observed a large quantity of copper wire inside the suspect vehicle. This discovery prompted them to call for assistance from the Mounties, who subsequently conducted a more thorough search. The search uncovered not only the wire but also 75 grams of methamphetamine and various break-in tools hidden within the car. The copper wire found in the vehicle was identified as stolen property taken from a nearby oil site.

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Two Men Face Multiple Criminal Charges

The individuals identified in the report are two Edmonton men aged 49 and 52. Both men are now facing serious legal consequences for their alleged actions. The charges against them include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in tools, possession of a controlled substance, and mischief over $5,000. These charges reflect the value of the stolen materials and the illegal nature of the drugs found.

Additional Charges and Separate Legal Outcomes

Beyond the shared charges, the 49-year-old suspect faces an additional charge for the impaired operation of a motor vehicle. This specific charge indicates that his driving behavior may have been a factor in the initial traffic stop. In contrast, the 52-year-old suspect was charged with obstruction of justice and failure to comply with a probation order. These separate charges highlight different aspects of their interaction with law enforcement during the arrest.

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Court Dates and Custody Status

The legal proceedings for both men are scheduled to take place at the Sherwood Park court on December 2. Their current custody status differs based on their specific charges and judicial decisions. The 49-year-old man was released from custody, pending his upcoming court appearance. The 52-year-old man was remanded into custody, meaning he will remain in detention until his court date in early December.

Financial Impact on Local Oil Site

The theft of the copper wire has resulted in significant financial damage to the local industrial site. Authorities reported that the thefts have left the area with $10,000 in damages. This substantial loss underscores the economic impact of such crimes on infrastructure and energy sector operations in the region. The recovery of the wire is a key part of the ongoing investigation.