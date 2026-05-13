Strategy Adds 535 BTC, Raising Concerns Over Volatility Risks

Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest Bitcoin digital asset treasury (DAT), recently acquired an additional 535 BTC worth $43 million. This purchase increased the company's total holdings to 818,869 BTC, worth $66.2 billion. The recent addition was followed by a price hike for MSTR, with its price rising by 4.45%, while Open Interest for MSTR increased significantly.

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is in the news now after accumulating an additional 535 BTC worth $43 million. The recent purchase increased the total holdings of the largest Bitcoin digital asset treasuries (DATs) to 818,869 BTC, worth $66.2 billion.

The new purchase also resulted in a 9.4% BTC yield for 2026. Meanwhile, MSTR (then labeled as Strategy) experienced a price hike of over 13% and gained about 2.5 times the returns of Bitcoin, indicating its potential as a high-beta Bitcoin proxy. However, the increasing leverage in MSTR raised concerns about volatility risks





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