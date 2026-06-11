Strategic Investment Shifts Toward Emerging Markets in the AI Era

Divya Mathur of ClearBridge Investments analyzes the growth potential in South Korea, Taiwan, and India, highlighting the pivotal role of AI infrastructure and rising consumer demand.

The global investment landscape is currently witnessing a significant pivot as investors increasingly look beyond the traditional strongholds of North America to identify new growth opportunities.

In a recent discussion with BNN Bloomberg, Divya Mathur, a portfolio manager specializing in emerging markets at ClearBridge Investments, highlighted why emerging markets are currently outperforming many developed economies. A primary driver of this trend is the massive rollout of artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is creating a surge in demand for specialized technology and hardware. Mathur notes that there is a perceptible movement of high-value intellectual property into emerging markets, shifting the balance of technological power.

This migration is particularly evident in regions that possess the industrial capacity and technical expertise to support the complex requirements of the AI revolution, making these markets highly attractive for long-term strategic investment. While North American markets grapple with elevated chip valuations and geopolitical tensions, emerging economies offer a compelling alternative characterized by strong fundamentals and untapped potential. South Korea and Taiwan have emerged as the primary beneficiaries of this global AI expansion.

Mathur points to the critical role of advanced memory products, which are essential for the functioning of AI systems. Leading companies such as SK Hynix and Samsung are at the forefront of this demand. Historically, the memory sector was viewed as highly cyclical and unpredictable, characterized by sharp peaks and valleys in pricing and demand.

However, Mathur argues that the industry is undergoing a fundamental transition. The indispensable nature of memory in AI infrastructure is transforming these companies from cyclical entities into long-duration assets. Because supply cannot be created overnight and demand continues to accelerate, these firms are positioned for sustained growth. Similarly, Taiwan's Delta Electronics is capitalizing on the hardware requirements of the AI era.

Specializing in power and thermal management, Delta Electronics holds a dominant 70 percent market share in power supplies for servers. As AI servers become more powerful and energy-intensive, the need for sophisticated power management and cooling systems becomes critical, providing a steady tailwind for the company's growth. Beyond the technology sector, India presents a different but equally lucrative opportunity driven by internal demographic shifts and economic maturation.

The rapid expansion of the Indian middle class and a consistent rise in disposable incomes are fueling a boom in consumer-focused businesses. This environment is particularly favorable for premium brands that can capture the aspirations of a growing population.

For example, Titan is successfully gaining market share within India's traditionally fragmented jewellery industry. As consumers move away from small, unorganized local sellers and toward established, trusted brands, companies like Titan are well-positioned to lead the market. This combination of high-tech growth in East Asia and consumer-driven expansion in India provides a diversified roadmap for investors.

By balancing exposure between the structural AI play in South Korea and Taiwan and the domestic consumption story in India, investors can hedge against regional volatility while capturing the broad upward trajectory of the emerging world. The current valuation gap between these markets and their developed counterparts further enhances the attractiveness of this strategic diversification





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