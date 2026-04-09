Strait of Hormuz Tensions Rise Amidst Fragile Ceasefire Between U.S., Israel, and Iran

Amidst a shaky ceasefire, Iran releases a map suggesting it mined the Strait of Hormuz, adding pressure on the U.S. Oil prices surge as the agreement's stability is questioned due to escalating violence in Lebanon and conflicting interpretations of the truce's scope. Trump's comments add more tension.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The semiofficial news agencies in Iran released a map on Thursday that appeared to implicate the country’s Revolutionary Guard in the placement of sea mines within the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict. The release of this information is seen by many as a strategic move to apply pressure on the United States amid the precarious ceasefire and the anticipation of additional negotiations scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

The ceasefire, which has been ongoing for a few days, is currently being observed by the United States, Israel, and Iran, but disagreements persist regarding the terms and scope of the agreement. Israel asserts that the agreement does not encompass its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and has significantly escalated its strikes in the area. Iran has countered this by alleging that Israel is violating the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Iran is claiming to have reached an agreement that would grant it control over the Strait of Hormuz, giving it the ability to levy tolls and enrich uranium. Former U.S. President Trump, however, has stated that the agreement calls for the Strait to be reopened and for Iran to surrender its uranium stockpile. The map of the Strait of Hormuz was published by the ISNA news agency, along with Tasnim, which is believed to be closely affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard. The map highlights a “danger zone” in Farsi superimposed over the Traffic Separation Scheme, the usual route for ships navigating the strait. The strait is a critical waterway, a narrow passage at the mouth of the Persian Gulf that once facilitated the passage of approximately 20% of the world's trade in oil and natural gas. The map suggests that ships should reroute and travel further north, closer to the Iranian mainland, near Larak Island. This route, which some ships were observed using during the conflict, has sparked further concerns. The map is dated from February 28 to April 9, and there is no confirmation on whether the Revolutionary Guard has cleared any mines on the original route since. The instability surrounding the ceasefire has caused oil prices to rise. On Thursday, oil prices exceeded $97 a barrel, leading to lower trading in Asian stocks due to growing skepticism about the ceasefire’s viability. Brent crude, which serves as the international benchmark, saw a surge of 2.9%, reaching $97.46 per barrel. This increase contrasts with the brief dip below $92 following the ceasefire announcement. In the United States, benchmark crude increased by 3.7% on Thursday, reaching $97.94 per barrel. Ship-tracking data from Kpler shows that only four vessels with active Automatic Identification System trackers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the initial day of the ceasefire. This data does not encompass the so-called “dark fleet” vessels, which navigate with their AIS trackers disabled, often used to transport sanctioned Iranian crude oil to the open market. \Former U.S. President Donald Trump, in a statement posted on his Truth Social platform, insisted that American warships and troops would remain in the vicinity of Iran. This presence, he stated, would be maintained “until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.” These comments are widely seen as a tactic to pressure Iran to adhere to the terms of the agreement. Trump warned that if the terms are not met, the consequences would be severe. He also reiterated that Iran would not be permitted to develop nuclear weapons and asserted that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and safe for navigation. Both the U.S. and Iran have claimed victory in the wake of the ceasefire agreement, and world leaders expressed cautious optimism. However, the agreement has failed to immediately de-escalate tensions, with additional drone and missile strikes targeting Iran and Gulf Arab countries following the announcement. Israel has escalated its attacks on Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, conducting strikes on commercial and residential areas in Beirut on Wednesday. The attacks resulted in a high number of casualties, with first responders working overnight to find survivors. The National News Agency of Lebanon reported that an overnight Israeli strike resulted in multiple fatalities in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military has not yet acknowledged the attack. The escalating violence threatens to destabilize what U.S. Vice President JD Vance has described as a “fragile” deal. Iran’s parliament speaker expressed concerns that scheduled talks were “unreasonable,” citing what he believes to be violations of Tehran’s conditions for ending the conflict. In a social media post, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf condemned the Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, an alleged drone incursion into Iranian airspace, and the U.S.’s refusal to acknowledge any Iranian enrichment capabilities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted the ceasefire agreement included an end to the war in Lebanon, but both the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Trump stated that the truce did not extend to Lebanon. When the agreement was announced, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, acting as a mediator, stated that it applied “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.” A New York-based think tank expressed concern that the ceasefire was “on the verge of collapse,” citing the escalating Israeli strikes in Lebanon as a major threat to the deal’s stability





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