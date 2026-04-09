Strait of Hormuz Tensions Rise Amidst Ceasefire Uncertainty, Mine Deployment Allegations

The fragile ceasefire between the U.S., Israel, and Iran is being tested by conflicting interpretations, escalating attacks, and renewed concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guard is accused of deploying sea mines, while both sides are making conflicting claims about the terms of the agreement. Oil prices and regional tensions are on the rise.

A woman holds a picture of the late Supreme Leader of Iran , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iran 's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony in Tehran. Semiofficial news agencies in Iran released a chart suggesting the country's Revolutionary Guard deployed sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.

This move is perceived by some as an attempt to exert pressure on the United States, particularly as the recent two-week ceasefire faces uncertainty and further negotiations are anticipated in Pakistan. The ceasefire, while largely holding between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, is marred by conflicting interpretations of its terms. Israel maintains the agreement does not apply to its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, and has escalated its attacks there, leading Iran to accuse Israel of violating the agreement. Iran has asserted it secured the right to control the Strait of Hormuz, impose tolls, and enrich uranium, whereas the U.S. has a contrasting view. The chart, released by the ISNA news agency and Tasnim, which is believed to be affiliated with the Guard, depicts a 'danger zone' in Farsi over the Traffic Separation Scheme, the designated route for ships in the Strait. The chart suggests ships should navigate closer to the Iranian mainland, near Larak Island, a route some ships were observed taking during the conflict. The chart's timeframe was from February 28 to April 9, and there's no clarity if the Guard has cleared any mines since then. \Iran has outlined conditions for allowing ships to traverse the Strait. Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran's deputy foreign minister, stated that Iran will allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international norms and law, contingent on the United States ceasing its 'aggression' in the Middle East and Israel halting its attacks on Lebanon. Khatibzadeh clarified to the BBC that Iran closed the strait due to what he termed an 'intentional grave violation of the ceasefire' by Israel. He emphasized Iran's commitment to energy security in the Persian Gulf, and its adherence to international laws and norms. Oil prices experienced an increase, surpassing $97 a barrel, and Asian stocks saw a decline on Thursday, reflecting skepticism over the ceasefire. Brent crude saw an increase of 2.9% to $97.46 per barrel, after a brief dip below $92 following the initial ceasefire announcement. Ship-tracking data from Kpler indicated only a few vessels, with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) trackers activated, passed through the Strait of Hormuz on the first day of the ceasefire. However, this does not account for 'dark fleet' vessels that operate with their AIS trackers disabled, often used to transport sanctioned Iranian crude oil. \U.S. President Donald Trump, in a statement, affirmed the continued presence of U.S. warships and troops in the region until the 'REAL AGREEMENT' is fully complied with. His statement on Truth Social was interpreted as a means to pressure Iran. He also stated Iran would not be able to build nuclear weapons and the Strait of Hormuz will be open and safe. Both the U.S. and Iran have claimed victory following the ceasefire agreement, with world leaders expressing relief. Despite this, there have been additional drone and missile strikes in Iran and Gulf Arab countries after the deal was announced. Israel has increased its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, hitting residential and commercial areas in Beirut. In the deadliest day of fighting, at least 182 people were killed, and first responders were engaged in search and rescue operations. Israel reported killing an aide to Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in its air strikes on Beirut. The individual killed was identified as Ali Yusuf Harshi, a secretary and nephew of Kassem. Hezbollah has not yet responded to requests for comment. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported an Israeli strike overnight had killed at least seven people in southern Lebanon





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