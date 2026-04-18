Strait of Hormuz Reopens Amidst U.S. Blockade and Ceasefire in Lebanon

Iran has reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, but the U.S. maintains its blockade, creating diplomatic tension. A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon is holding, potentially paving the way for broader de-escalation, though differing interpretations of the events and internal Iranian dissent cloud the situation.

Iran has announced the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, a significant development that has sparked a mixed reaction and immediate political maneuvering. Iran ian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on X that the crucial waterway, responsible for a fifth of global oil transit, is now open for commercial vessels utilizing routes designated and coordinated by Iran ian authorities.

This move comes as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appears to be holding, potentially easing regional tensions. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has countered that American blockades on Iranian ships and ports will persist until Tehran reaches a comprehensive deal with the U.S., encompassing its nuclear program. Kpler, a data firm, indicated that vessel movements through the strait remain within corridors requiring Iranian approval, suggesting that Iran intends to maintain a degree of oversight. The potential for tolls also remains unclear. Trump initially welcomed the Iranian announcement, posting on social media that the strait was ready for full passage. Yet, his subsequent statement reaffirmed the continuation of the U.S. Navy's blockade. Iranian officials have characterized the blockade as a violation of the recent ceasefire agreement brokered by Pakistan. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran's parliamentary speaker, warned on X that the strait would not remain open if the blockade persisted. Trump had imposed this blockade earlier in the week following Iran's restrictions on traffic through the strait, which Iran cited as a response to fighting in Lebanon and a breach of the ceasefire. The president's decision to maintain the blockade, despite Iran's reopening announcement, seems designed to exert continued pressure on Tehran amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the two-week ceasefire, which had paused nearly seven weeks of conflict involving Israel, the U.S., and Iran. Direct talks between the U.S. and Iran last weekend proved inconclusive, with disagreements persisting over Iran's nuclear program and other critical issues. Trump indicated that a second round of talks might occur this weekend, stating in an interview with Axios that the Iranians are eager to meet and make a deal. Despite Araghchi's pronouncements, conflicting signals have emerged from within Iran. Two semi-official news agencies, Fars and Mehr, have expressed reservations about the clarity of the decision to reopen the strait. Fars, considered close to the Revolutionary Guard, criticized the lack of clear communication from key decision-making bodies. Mehr suggested that the reopening requires clarification and the approval of the Supreme Leader, highlighting potential internal divisions or a desire for greater control over the narrative. The ceasefire in Lebanon is seen as a positive step that could facilitate a broader agreement to end the war, but the extent of Hezbollah's adherence to a deal it did not directly negotiate remains a question, particularly with Israeli forces occupying parts of southern Lebanon. Trump stated that Israel is prohibited by the U.S. from launching further strikes into Lebanon, declaring enough is enough in the conflict. However, the U.S. State Department clarified that this prohibition applies only to offensive actions, not self-defense. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while agreeing to the ceasefire at Trump's request, asserted that the campaign against Hezbollah is ongoing, claiming significant destruction of the group's missile capabilities and stating that Israeli forces have not yet completed their objectives





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Iran United States Donald Trump Ceasefire Lebanon Israel Hezbollah Oil Prices Blockade

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wall Street rallies to another record after Iran reopens the Strait of HormuzOil prices are falling by more than 10 per cent Friday, and Wall Street is rallying toward another record after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open, allowing oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf again and carry crude to customers worldwide.

Read more »

Strait of Hormuz Reopens Amidst Fragile Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire; US Maintains Blockade on IranIran declares the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial vessels as a 10-day Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes hold in Lebanon. U.S. President Trump insists the blockade on Iran will continue until a comprehensive deal is reached, impacting global oil prices and supply chains. The truce offers a glimmer of hope for de-escalation, though uncertainties remain regarding its long-term effectiveness and regional implications.

Read more »

Strait of Hormuz Reopens Amidst Ceasefire Announcement; Canada Offers Diplomatic SupportFollowing airstrikes on Qeshm Island and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during a conflict with the United States, the key global energy chokepoint has been declared open to commercial vessels. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada's readiness to assist with diplomatic efforts for safe passage and crew security, participating virtually in a world leaders' meeting co-hosted by France and the UK to discuss maritime security in the region. A US naval blockade, however, will remain in place.

Read more »

Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz but Trump says blockade ‘WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE’Iran says it has fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz but U.S. President Donald Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports 'will remain in full force.'

Read more »

Canada Joins Global Efforts to Secure Strait of HormuzPrime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada's support for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and assisting Persian Gulf states impacted by strikes. Canada will contribute through diplomatic efforts and support for crew safety, while participating in a multinational mission to ensure maritime security in the strategic waterway.

Read more »

Oil settles down by 9% after Iran declares Strait of Hormuz openOil prices settled down by around nine per cent on Friday, marking the largest daily declines for Brent and West Texas Intermediate since April 8.

Read more »