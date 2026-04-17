Strait of Hormuz Reopens Amidst Fragile Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire; US Maintains Blockade on Iran

Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial vessels as a 10-day Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire takes hold in Lebanon. U.S. President Trump insists the blockade on Iran will continue until a comprehensive deal is reached, impacting global oil prices and supply chains. The truce offers a glimmer of hope for de-escalation, though uncertainties remain regarding its long-term effectiveness and regional implications.

Iran announced on Friday the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, a crucial artery for global oil transport. This development comes as a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appears to be holding. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the reopening on X, noting that approximately 20 percent of the world's oil passes through this waterway. However, U.S.

President Donald Trump stated that the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports would continue in full force until Tehran reached a comprehensive agreement with the U.S., including on its nuclear program. Trump initially welcomed Iran's announcement on social media, stating the strait was open, but immediately qualified this by saying the blockade would persist until their transaction with Iran was 100% complete. The U.S. had imposed the blockade earlier in the week after Iran restricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz due to fighting in Lebanon. Iran had claimed these restrictions were a response to a breach of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Trump's decision to maintain the blockade, despite Iran's latest move, signals an intent to sustain pressure on Tehran as the fragile ceasefire's long-term viability remains uncertain. Last weekend's direct talks between the U.S. and Iran were inconclusive, with significant disagreements remaining over Iran's nuclear ambitions and other contentious issues. The news of the Strait of Hormuz reopening led to a fall in oil prices, a welcome sign after warnings from the International Energy Agency about potential worsening energy shocks if the waterway remained closed. Iran had initially closed the strait shortly after the conflict began. The truce in Lebanon offers a much-needed respite from the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and could potentially remove a significant hurdle in negotiations for a broader deal to end the devastating war. However, questions linger about whether Hezbollah, which was not involved in the ceasefire negotiations, will respect a deal that might leave Israeli forces occupying parts of southern Lebanon. In Beirut, celebrations erupted with gunfire into the air to mark the truce's commencement. Displaced families began to consider returning to their homes in southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, despite official advisories to wait until the ceasefire's stability was confirmed. A spokesperson for the UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon reported no airstrikes since midnight but noted alleged Israeli violations of airspace and artillery shelling. The Israeli military had not immediately commented. The agreement, as outlined by the State Department, allows Israel to act in self-defense against imminent attacks but prohibits offensive operations in southern Lebanon. Trump hailed the ceasefire as a historic day for Lebanon and expressed optimism about an impending end to the war in Iran, which he described as going “swimmingly.” An end to the conflict with Hezbollah was a key demand from Iranian negotiators, who had previously accused Israel of violating the existing ceasefire with strikes on Lebanon, an accusation Israel contested by stating the deal did not apply to Lebanon. Pakistan's army chief met with Iran's parliament speaker to further international efforts to extend the ceasefire. The conflict has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 3,000 people killed in Iran, over 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states, in addition to 13 U.S. service members. The images from Kfar Roumman in southern Lebanon, showing the devastation of buildings after Israeli airstrikes, underscore the severity of the conflict that the ceasefire aims to halt





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