Strait of Hormuz Blockaded as Iran Reasserts Control Amidst Stalled U.S. Ceasefire Talks

Shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz has halted after Iran resumed control, escalating tensions just before a U.S. ceasefire expires. U.S. negotiators are heading to Pakistan for further talks, with President Trump warning of severe consequences if Iran does not accept U.S. terms. The ongoing conflict has severely impacted global energy supplies.

Shipping activity through the critical Strait of Hormuz has been brought to a complete halt as Iran has reasserted its control over the vital waterway. This development comes just days before a fragile ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States was scheduled to expire, significantly impacting global energy supplies.

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U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that American negotiators would be traveling to Pakistan on Monday for a second round of in-person talks with Iran in Islamabad. While the President did not specify which officials would be part of the delegation, neither the White House nor the office of U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, who led the initial negotiations, immediately responded to inquiries on Sunday morning. President Trump, via a social media post, accused Iran of breaching the ceasefire by firing shots in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. He issued a stern warning, threatening to dismantle Iran's civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, should the country refuse the current U.S. offer.

Despite recent claims by Iran's top negotiator suggesting progress in talks with the U.S., and President Trump mentioning very positive discussions with Tehran, neither side has provided concrete details. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator, indicated that significant differences remain on crucial issues such as nuclear matters and the Strait of Hormuz. On Saturday, Iran, after initially stating it would permit shipping, reversed its decision. It accused Washington of violating the ceasefire by continuing its own blockade of Iranian ports.

Following reports of two Indian-registered ships being targeted on Saturday while attempting to navigate the strait, shipping data confirmed a complete cessation of traffic through the narrow passage by early Sunday. Although a China-owned tanker and an Indian-owned gas carrier were observed transiting eastbound early Sunday, they reportedly turned back. MarineTraffic vessel-tracking data indicates that no other vessels entered or departed the Gulf after midnight GMT.

The ongoing conflict, now in its eighth week, has inflicted the most severe shock to global energy supplies in history, leading to a dramatic surge in oil prices due to the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which historically handled one-fifth of the world's oil shipments.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues to surround the Pakistani-brokered peace efforts. The conflict, which began on February 28 with a series of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran and subsequently spread to Lebanon, has resulted in thousands of casualties. Iran's joint military command stated on Saturday that the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz would remain in place as long as the U.S. continued its blockade of Iranian ports. The first direct negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in decades, held in Islamabad last week, concluded without an agreement, though preparations for a resumption are reportedly underway ahead of the ceasefire's expected expiration on Wednesday. Visible signs of heightened security, including rolls of barbed wire, were observed near the Serena Hotel, the venue for last week's talks. A hotel representative informed guests that they would need to vacate due to a government event and that no further reservations would be accepted until further notice. A significant police and army presence was noted in central Islamabad, though security measures appeared less stringent than during the initial round of talks led by Vice-President Vance.

President Trump faces mounting pressure to find a resolution to the war, particularly as his Republican party prepares for the November midterm elections, with narrow congressional majorities at stake. Factors such as high U.S. gasoline prices, rising inflation, and declining approval ratings are contributing to this pressure. Trump, who met with senior national security aides at the White House on Saturday, described the U.S. as engaged in very good conversations but offered no further details. He later visited the Trump National Golf Club with Steve Witkoff, a key Iran negotiator.

Iran's chief negotiator, Qalibaf, reiterated to state media that while progress had been made in the Islamabad talks, a substantial gap still exists between the two nations. He stated that some issues remain non-negotiable for both sides, but these sticking points are limited to one or two key areas. However, Iran reversed its course on Saturday, citing U.S. violations of the ceasefire through its blockade of Iranian ports





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