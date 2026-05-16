Strained right hamstring upgraded, Knicks' OG Anunoby practices ahead of Eastern Conference finals

The starting forward, OG Anunoby, played with a strained right hamstring during Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs series against the Atlanta Hawks before missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

NEWS TEXT: New York Knicks ' OG Anunoby, right, drives past Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — OG Anunoby practiced again Saturday with the New York Knicks and said the right hamstring injury he sustained in these playoffs wasn’t as bad as one he suffered two years ago. Anunoby was hurt late in the Knicks’ victory over Philadelphia in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 6 and missed the final two games of that series.

He returned to practice this week and has been a full participant the past two days, saying he feels good.

"It didn’t feel as bad as the past when it happened," Anunoby said. "So knowing that, just trying to improve it day by day. " The starting forward has the maximum amount of time to rest, given that the Knicks swept their series while Cleveland and Detroit will have to play a Game 7 on Sunday. SO, the Eastern Conference finals, which could have started Sunday, won’t begin until Tuesday.

There was immediate concern when Anunoby limped off the court, given his importance to the Knicks and how well he’s been playing. He is averaging 21.4 points in the postseason while shooting 61.9% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range, and is regarded as the Knicks’ top defensive player. He said he felt a quick pain that he tried to play through, missing a dunk after first experiencing it. He called it weird more than painful. hamstrin





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