Stoney Nakoda Monument Honors WWII Soldier Joe Poucette

The Stoney Nakoda community is erecting a legacy monument in Kananaskis Country to honor Royal Winnipeg Rifles soldier Joe Poucette, who died at the Battle of Falaise Pocket.

The Stoney Nakoda community is spearheading a significant project to erect a legacy monument honoring Royal Winnipeg Rifles soldier Joe Poucette. Born in Mînî Thnî, Poucette lost his life during the Battle of the Falaise Pocket in France on Aug. 15, 1944. This initiative aims to fill a historical gap in Kananaskis Country by commemorating an Indigenous soldier who called the region home.

Monument Project Core Details

Chief Clifford Poucette, the nephew of the fallen soldier, emphasizes that while numerous memorials exist in the area, none specifically recognize individuals from the local First Nations who served. The project involves moving a massive stone into place where a plaque will be mounted to honor Joe Poucette. Ken Hoover, the monument project coordinator, is facilitating approvals with Alberta Parks to ensure the installation proceeds correctly.

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The selected location holds profound significance for the communities involved. Ken Hoover notes that the Goodstoney Nation, along with the Chinook Nation and the Bearspaw First Nation, collaborated to choose this specific site. They describe the Upper Lakes of Kananaskis as a sacred meeting place and one of the last remaining wild spaces in the Rocky Mountains. This setting provides a dignified backdrop for the tribute.

Stakeholder Positions and Cultural Significance

Chief Clifford Poucette explains that the monument serves multiple purposes beyond simple commemoration. He states the goal is to show tours and visitors where traditional lands and territories are located. By honoring his uncle, who fought in the Second World War, the Chief hopes to demonstrate the sacrifices made for freedom. He also wishes to inspire younger generations, potentially encouraging them to enlist in service to their country.

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Elders within the community have shared numerous stories about Joe Poucette over the years. Chief Clifford Poucette recalls his uncle as a small man with a big heart, expressing deep pride in his character. These personal anecdotes add a human dimension to the historical record, ensuring that the soldier is remembered not just as a statistic but as a beloved family member and community figure.

Elder Delia Poucette, Joe's aunt, continues to share these stories with her grandchildren to preserve the memory. She describes how her parents would call upon spirits on Nov. 11, believing Joe was present in spirit throughout the day. Bringing her grandchildren to the site allows her to pass on this tradition, ensuring that the connection between the living and the ancestors remains strong for future generations.

Real-World Impact and Historical Context

The project addresses a noticeable absence in regional war commemorations. Ken Hoover points out that while many monuments in the area commemorate First World War and Second World War events, there is no mention of First Nation soldiers. This new monument corrects that oversight, providing recognition for Indigenous veterans who served Canada. It stands as a testament to their contributions and sacrifices during times of global conflict.

Family members recently participated in a pipe ceremony at the lake site to bless the rock that will hold the memorial plaque. This spiritual practice reflects a deeper recognition of the ancestors and their impact on the community. The ceremony took place around Indigenous Veterans Day, which was observed on Nov. 8, with additional honors given on Nov. 10 at the Field of Crosses.

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The final design of the monument is still under development, but the community views it as long overdue. Ken Hoover describes the Stoney Nakoda people as the placeholders of the mountain area, making this a fitting tribute. The project honors not only Joe Poucette but also other Indigenous soldiers who served in the Canadian military. This broader recognition highlights the enduring legacy of Indigenous participation in national defense efforts.