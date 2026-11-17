A 135-kilogram brass bell stolen from a rural Manitoba church was found abandoned in a ditch after a passerby tipped off RCMP. Police are still searching for suspects and examining the bell for evidence.

A heavy church bell stolen from a rural Manitoba belfry has been found abandoned in a ditch, RCMP say. The bell was recovered around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near the small community of Malonton after a passerby called in a tip.

The bell had been dumped about 10 kilometres southwest of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Ukrainian Catholic Church. The church is located about 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg near Fraserwood. It was stolen during the week leading up to Nov. 14, when the theft was discovered, police said. The bell is estimated to weigh about 135 kilograms, or 300 pounds.

Also read 120-Year-Old Bell Stolen from Rural Manitoba Church

RCMP Constable Relieved Bell Found Undamaged

RCMP Const. Merry Ploeg said the recovery brought relief to the community. She said the bell is a really unique piece of history and police are relieved it was recovered in good condition, appearing mostly undamaged. Ploeg said police can now shift their focus to figuring out who took the bell and how they took it.

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She noted that even just recovering it took a few people because it is quite a heavy piece of history. The bell was somehow removed from a 1-and-a-half-storey belfry at the back of the churchyard in Manitoba's Interlake region. Some boards were broken and removed from the top of the belfry, but how it was lowered remains a mystery. Ploeg said she has not quite figured out how it was done.

There was nothing on the ground to indicate where the bell might have landed if it was pushed out, and there were no tracks from any vehicles. Ploeg said she went over the area thoroughly, hoping to find cigarette butts or anything else that could be used as evidence. She said she really was not finding anything. The bell was spotted in a ditch along Road 12 East by someone heading out to their hunting spot.

Thieves Abandoned Ornate Brass Bell Due to Media Attention

Ploeg and church parishioners had worried the ornate brass bell, which dates back to 1906, had been stolen to be sold to a scrapyard or melted down. All the media attention the theft garnered likely scared the thieves off, Ploeg said. She believes they left it in a place where it could be found so they could get the heat off of them.

Ploeg said stolen property is typically well hidden in bushes or on rural properties, where people stash it and wait until they can use it, dispose of it or sell it. She said the way the bell was abandoned in the ditch on the side of the road in plain view makes her feel it was purposeful.

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Church Repairs Delay Bell Return After Theft

She said it was not stashed but left there to be found because it is now a hot item and all over the news. The Interlake has large swaths of bushland and uninhabited areas where thieves could have hidden the bell. Ploeg said that even with a drone, the odds of spotting it would be low because it is the exact same colour as the grass right now in fall.

The bell is now with the RCMP's forensics unit, which will look for fingerprints or other evidence. Ploeg has spoken with representatives of the church to let them know it has been found. The church is not ready to take it back yet because repairs are needed to the top of the belfry, where some wood was damaged during the theft.

Ploeg said police will give the church time to figure that out and will make a plan for how the bell will be returned. The original church was built in Fraserwood in 1906. The current building was erected in 1942, two years after the original one was destroyed by a fire. Gimli RCMP ask anyone with information about the theft, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, to contact the detachment at 204-642-5106.