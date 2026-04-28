Stocks Steady, Oil Rises Amid Iran Conflict Stalemate and BOJ Hawkishness

Markets react to continued tensions in the Iran conflict and a split decision at the Bank of Japan, with oil prices climbing and investors awaiting key earnings reports and central bank announcements.

Global markets exhibited a cautious stability on Tuesday, with stock indices largely maintaining their positions and oil prices experiencing a notable increase, as investors carefully assessed the ongoing stalemate in the Iran conflict.

The situation is further complicated by concerns regarding the potential inflationary impact stemming from a hawkish division within the Bank of Japan. The United States is currently evaluating Iran’s latest proposal aimed at resolving the conflict, however, reports indicate that President Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the plan due to its perceived inadequacy in addressing Iran’s nuclear program.

This lack of progress leaves the two-month-long conflict at a critical impasse, with vital energy and supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz remaining largely disrupted. Consequently, oil prices surged past the US$110 per barrel mark on Tuesday, reflecting the heightened uncertainty and potential for prolonged supply constraints. Brent crude oil witnessed a significant jump of 2.7 percent, reaching US$111.20 a barrel – a three-week high. Simultaneously, U.S. oil prices climbed 2.9 percent to US$99.10.

This upward trend in oil prices has been consistent in recent days, fueled by diminishing hopes for a swift resolution to the conflict. The sustained increase in energy costs is also contributing to rising bond yields globally. While the earnings season has provided some resilience to equity markets, allowing them to navigate the current disruptions, analysts warn that prolonged constraints on key oil flows pose a growing risk of escalating energy costs impacting economic growth.

The U.S. S&P 500, which recently achieved another record high after four consecutive weeks of gains driven by optimism surrounding a potential peace deal and the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence, experienced a slight dip of 0.1 percent in futures trading. Tech-focused Nasdaq futures also saw a decline of 0.4 percent.

Investors are now keenly focused on the upcoming earnings reports from major technology companies – Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Apple – as these results will be crucial in determining whether the AI-driven rally can be sustained. The dollar index also saw a modest increase of 0.2 percent, with both the pound and the euro experiencing a similar decline.

The dollar has functioned as a safe-haven asset during the Iran conflict, although it has partially relinquished the gains it made in March over the past few weeks. The ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran continue to create volatility in the markets, and doubts surrounding the progress of peace talks are contributing to the strengthening of the dollar.

Simultaneously, the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain short-term interest rates at 0.75 percent, coupled with a 6-3 split vote and more assertive language regarding future policy adjustments, suggests that the threshold for another rate hike may be decreasing. The yen initially strengthened in response to the BOJ’s announcement but ultimately settled slightly lower at 159.53 per dollar, nearing the 160 level. A breach of this threshold is raising concerns that Tokyo might intervene to support the currency.

The week ahead will see a flurry of activity from central banks, with the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank all scheduled to announce their policy decisions following the BOJ. While all are expected to hold rates steady, market attention will be focused on any commentary from policymakers regarding inflationary pressures and their potential responses.

The complex interplay of geopolitical tensions, economic data, and central bank actions is creating a challenging environment for investors, requiring careful monitoring and strategic decision-making





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