Public Safety Canada says there has been no new federal order, directive, or advisory instructing Canadians to stockpile food and water, and that the longstanding 72-hour preparedness recommendation is not tied to any single threat or risk.

OTTAWA - As governments issue renewed calls for the public to review their emergency stockpiling plans, Public Safety Canada says the advice is nothing new, and it is not tied to any specific incident or threat.

"Public Safety Canada would like to clarify that there has been no new federal government order, directive, or advisory instructing Canadians to stockpile food and water," Public Safety Canada spokesperson Max Watson wrote in an email to CTV News on Tuesday. Several countries in recent weeks have renewed their guidance for people to keep three days' worth of stockpile on hand in case of emergencies, such as disruptions caused by extreme weather, cyberattacks and other incidents.

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"Canadians have long been encouraged to be prepared to take care of themselves and their households for a minimum of 72 hours during an emergency, a longstanding emergency preparedness recommendation that is consistent with Canadian and international best practices," Watson wrote. "The 72-hour recommendation is not tied to any single threat or risk," Watson added.

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Officials Reiterate Stockpiling Guidance

Still, as governments - such as the U.K., France, and Japan - remind residents to update their stockpiling plans, and with a series of major tech outages in the last week, many are raising questions about the degree of threat.

"The 72-hour preparedness concept has been used for many years and aligns with established emergency management practices in Canada and internationally," Watson wrote, pointing to the amount of time it could take first responders to address disruptions caused by weather events, such as power outages and infrastructure outages. "The recommendation reflects a longstanding preparedness principle designed to promote household self-sufficiency during the early stages of an emergency," Watson also wrote, adding the intention is to "help households remain self-sufficient during the initial period of an emergency.

Tech Outages Raise Readiness Concerns

" With files from CTV News' Archie Niari After multiple tech outages in one week, one expert says there could be more. The recent wave of disruptions has added to public questions about emergency readiness, even as federal officials say the stockpiling advice is not a response to any new event. The 72-hour guidance remains a general preparedness recommendation rather than a signal of a specific emerging threat.

Officials continue to point to extreme weather, cyberattacks, and other incidents as examples of why households should be ready to manage on their own for the first three days of an emergency. The federal government says there is no new order, directive, or advisory behind the renewed attention to stockpiling.