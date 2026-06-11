Stock Market Update: AI Mania and Oil Prices

The stock market experienced a mixed performance with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 953 points, while the Nasdaq composite led the market lower. Super Micro Computer, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Broadcom were among the AI winners and losers. The dollar slipped against the yen and the euro, while oil prices fell due to the war in the Middle East.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 edged up less than 0.1% to 64,217.27 after falling earlier in the day, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.4% to 7,763.95.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9% to 24,180.03, while the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.2% to 3,987.01. Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.2%, and India's Sensex rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 953 points, or 1.9%, to 49,918.78. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 2% slide, to 25,169.50.

Among the worries is that their prices may have shot too high, too fast because of AI mania. The question now is whether the break lower has cleared out excessive optimism that may have built into their stock prices, or if it’s the start of a longer downturn. Super Micro Computer, which sells AI servers, tumbled 28% after saying late Tuesday that it plans to raise $7 billion in cash by selling shares of stock and convertible preferred stock.

Such moves raise the most money for companies when their stock prices are high, and they can dilute the ownership stakes of existing shareholders. Micron Technology swung from an early loss of nearly 4% to a modest gain and back to a loss of 4.7%. It’s coming off a wild stretch where it sank 7.7% last Thursday, then plunged another 13.3% Friday and rallied 9.9% Monday.

Nvidia, the chip company that’s grown into a nearly $4.9 trillion behemoth because of the AI boom, was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500 after falling 3.7%. The second heaviest was another AI winner, Broadcom, which fell 5.1%. Some of the pressure on AI stocks could also be coming from investors pulling cash out to prepare for high-profile debuts on the U.S. stock market for several AI giants.

Early Thursday, Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 0.3% to $92.81 per barrel. It was at around $70 a barrel before the start of the war in late February. Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will have to hike its main interest rate at least once this year, given price pressures and the strength of the dollar.

They hit investments seen as the most expensive in particular, and some critics are calling AI a bubble where investment inflated too far. In other dealings early Thursday, the dollar slipped to 160.52 Japanese yen from 160.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.1547 from $1.1537





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Stock Market Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite Super Micro Computer Micron Technology Nvidia Broadcom AI Mania Oil Prices Dollar Yen Euro War In The Middle East

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