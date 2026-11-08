Ottawa street to honor Major Gerald Wharton, decorated veteran and Tomb of Unknown Soldier contributor

The late Major Gerald Wharton, who served 50 years and helped create the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, will have a street named after him in a new Stittsville community. The announcement was made Thursday at Ottawa City Hall as part of the Commemorative Street Naming For Veterans Program.

A street in a new Stittsville community will be named after the late Major Gerald Wharton, a decorated veteran who devoted his life to recognizing others who served Canada.

Stittsville street named for veteran

The announcement came Thursday at Ottawa City Hall as part of the Commemorative Street Naming For Veterans Program. Gerald Wharton Avenue will be located at the intersection of Shea Road and Flewellyn Road in a brand-new community set to be built. Developer Caivan has promised the street sign will be erected within two years. Wharton's daughter, Wendy Wharton, said her father would have preferred to nominate someone else for the honour.

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I do think if he knew about this street naming ceremony, he would have been the first in line to reference somebody, to put somebody forward for it and not himself, she said. She added that he never searched for accolades. He was very happy to be behind the scenes and make sure that the flags were in the right order, and everybody knew what they were doing.

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Wharton military service history

Born February 16, 1935, in Edmonton, Wharton joined the Canadian Armed Forces at age 17. He served with the 1st Battalion, The Canadian Guards and the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. His goal was to serve his country for 50 years, which he achieved by moving into public service after retiring from the military. He became Chief of Ceremonial and Protocol Services with the Department of Public Works.

In that role, he provided expertise on ceremonial protocol for significant events, including Royal Tours and the Olympic Games. Wharton was a key contributor to the creation of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which his family described as one of his proudest achievements. His daughter recalled him telling them about the detail, care, and dignity that went into every step of that project. Family was just as important to Wharton as his country.

His granddaughter, Heather Toycen, remembered him as fun and goofy. She shared fond memories of Remembrance Days with him, including an early morning swim club where they jumped in the lake before anyone was awake, and he would roll in the snow. Wharton passed away on August 9, 2024, at the age of 89. While the street bearing his name has not yet been built, the naming ceremony drew praise from local leaders.

Officials praise veteran remembrance

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said, I think it's great that when you think of a new neighborhood springing up in our community. We live in a wonderful city. We live in freedom because of the sacrifices of the members of the Canadian Armed Forces over generations. Sharon McKeown, Dominion Command President of the Royal Canadian Legion, also spoke about the importance of remembrance.

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I like to think that a child will see a street sign with a poppy on it and maybe want to know why. Why is a poppy on a street sign? Who was that person? Maybe to be inquisitive and ask questions, and then they'll learn.

They'll learn the importance of remembrance, she said. Now, even in passing, Wharton's name will be used to help provide direction as Ottawa grows. Wendy Wharton said, When that sign goes up, we are going to walk down that street with our shoulders back at pace and say, Dad, this is for you.