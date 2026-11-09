Steven Galloway Defamation Trial: Mandi Gray Testifies on Accuser Mental Health

Mandi Gray testifies in Steven Galloway defamation lawsuit, citing concerns for A.B. mental health and suicide plans during November 2015 interactions.

Defendant Mandi Gray provided testimony at the British Columbia Supreme Court trial concerning author Steven Galloway, stating she feared the potential for self-harm by A.B., the woman accusing Galloway of sexual assault. Gray, an assistant professor at Trent University, informed the court that she had become a supportive figure for A.B., who is protected by a publication ban, following disturbing comments made during a phone conversation in November 2015.

Evidence Regarding Suicide Ideation

Gray told the court that A.B. explicitly discussed a suicide plan during their November 2015 communication. Gray testified that the accuser expressed suicidal ideation, although Gray acknowledged that this was not a formal clinical assessment. The distress appeared linked to Galloway, known for his novel The Cellist of Sarajevo, calling A.B. multiple times within a short timeframe, which upset the accuser.

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Legal Context of Defamation Lawsuit

Galloway is currently suing his accuser and other defendants, alleging that the unproven claims ruined his career through defamation. The assault allegations were previously found unsubstantiated by a retired judge. Galloway contends that publishing these claims on social media and other platforms caused significant harm to his professional life and reputation.

Changes in Defense Strategy

The court heard last month that A.B. altered her legal stance regarding the original accusations. A.B. is no longer asserting in her defense that Galloway actually assaulted her. Instead, her defense now focuses on the fact that she reported the incident to authorities. This shift in narrative has complicated the legal proceedings surrounding the defamation case.

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Impact on Trial Proceedings

A.B. is not testifying in the current case, citing ongoing mental health struggles as the reason for her absence. Gray testified that it had been extremely difficult to watch the woman's mental health deteriorate in the lead-up to the trial in Vancouver. The emotional toll on those close to the accuser has become a notable aspect of the proceedings.

Source and Publication Details

This report by Brenna Owen for The Canadian Press was first published on November 9, 2026. The trial continues to examine the complex interplay between the defamation claims, the previous findings of the retired judge, and the personal circumstances of the individuals involved. All parties are navigating a legal landscape shaped by prior judicial decisions and current testimonies.