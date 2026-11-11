Steven Galloway Defamation Trial: Kirchmeier Describes Accuser's Claims

Glynnis Kirchmeier testified in Steven Galloway's B.C. Supreme Court defamation trial, describing her contact with David Eby and her view of accuser A.B.'s account.

In the B.C. Supreme Court defamation trial of author and former writing professor Steven Galloway, defendant Glynnis Kirchmeier testified about how unproven allegations of rape and sexual assault against Galloway came to light in late 2015. Kirchmeier, a former graduate student who is representing herself, described her involvement in calls for the University of British Columbia to improve its processes for handling sexual misconduct complaints.

The trial is taking place in Vancouver. Kirchmeier told the court that the allegations emerged publicly against a backdrop of criticism of how Galloway's employer, the University of British Columbia, was handling such complaints. Galloway denies the assault claims and says they ruined his career.

Also read UBC paid accuser to join Steven Galloway inquiry, court hears

Kirchmeier's Contact With David Eby Before the Allegations Surfaced

Kirchmeier testified that she reached out to David Eby, the legislator for the riding where the university is located, years before he became premier. She said she raised concerns about separate allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the history department.

Kirchmeier said Eby wrote to university officials in November 2015, only days before the allegations against Galloway emerged publicly. According to her testimony, his letter expressed concern over the safety of students on campus and over how the school responded to misconduct claims.

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Kirchmeier said she and the accuser, a woman known as A.B., mostly discussed their experiences with the university and its equity office. A.B.'s name is subject to a publication ban.

Accuser's Account and Kirchmeier's Belief in A.B.

Kirchmeier testified that A.B. called her in the spring of 2016, after an investigation by a retired judge hired by UBC found the assault claims against Galloway unsubstantiated. Kirchmeier said the woman also told her she had felt coerced into a sexual relationship with Galloway, and Kirchmeier said she believed her.

Kirchmeier said A.B. later shared with her 'something about choking, going together with raping.' Kirchmeier told the court: 'I ultimately felt that consent is a state of mind of a victim and she was telling me that wasn't a good relationship for her. So I believed her.'

Under cross-examination by Galloway's lawyer, Daniel Coles, Kirchmeier agreed that she did not have a specific memory of A.B. using the word rape. She said: 'It must have happened, but I don't remember it.'

Competing Views on the Investigation and the Disputed Tweet

Kirchmeier agreed under cross-examination that she had written an email calling Mary Ellen Boyd, the retired judge UBC hired to look into the allegations, a shill. In that email she wrote that the university hired Boyd to find that it had no liability.

Coles asked Kirchmeier whether she meant Boyd was hired for a predetermined outcome. Kirchmeier replied: 'Yes.' Boyd found the assault claims against Galloway unsubstantiated.

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The focus of Galloway's defamation allegation against Kirchmeier is a Twitter post dating back to 2018, which she has admitted to writing. In his earlier testimony, Galloway recalled becoming nauseated by one of her tweets and wondering why a person he had never met was calling him a rapist.

Kirchmeier has argued that Galloway's pleading is improper. Justice Neena Sharma noted on Tuesday that Kirchmeier had said she used the phrase, as she put it, sexual harasser-slash-rapist. Kirchmeier told the court she used a slash to signify alternatives.

Court Developments and the Next Steps in the Trial

The court learned last month that A.B. was no longer asserting in her defence that Galloway assaulted her, but rather that she reported he had done so. A.B. is not testifying in the trial, citing mental health struggles.

Galloway, the former chair of UBC's creative writing program and author of novels including The Cellist of Sarajevo, is suing A.B., Kirchmeier and others. He alleges they defamed him by publishing the unproven claims on social media and elsewhere. The university fired Galloway.

Kirchmeier closed her case on Tuesday, and the trial is set to continue on Friday. The report was written by Brenna Owen of The Canadian Press and was first published on Nov. 10, 2026.